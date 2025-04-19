IMF: Greeks Are Aging Healthier – and Retiring Later

Greece is emerging as a surprising success story in the global trend of healthy aging, according to a new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In a sweeping analysis of how aging populations are reshaping economies, the IMF included Greece among a group of advanced nations and found that older Greeks are not only living longer lives, but they are doing so in significantly better health—both physically and mentally.

The report draws on more than two decades of data, covering the period from 2000 to 2022, and focuses on individuals aged 50 to 90. Much of the Greek data comes from the SHARE study, a European research initiative that tracks the health, employment, and social circumstances of older citizens across the continent.

What stands out in Greece's case is the consistent improvement in several key health indicators. Older adults in the country are showing better grip strength, improved lung function, stronger memory, sharper orientation, and greater verbal fluency than in the past. Perhaps most importantly, they also report feeling healthier and more psychologically well than previous generations.

These changes are not just medical milestones—they’re having real economic consequences. Healthier seniors are more likely to remain active in the labor market, work longer hours, and postpone retirement. This shift is already being reflected in labor force trends, with older Greeks participating more actively in the economy than in previous decades. The IMF notes that better health in later life also tends to be associated with higher incomes and greater productivity, which in turn benefits the national economy.

Looking further ahead, Greece was included in an IMF economic model projecting long-term trends up to the year 2100. Unlike traditional forecasts that focus solely on demographics, this model incorporates expectations for future health improvements. According to the projections, if current trends continue, the contribution of older workers to Greece’s labor force could grow by 36% by the end of the century. This is largely due to expected gains in cognitive function, which play a crucial role in employability and productivity among older adults.

Still, the report doesn’t shy away from highlighting serious demographic challenges. Greece has one of the lowest fertility rates in Europe, and this is expected to persist in the coming decades. The number of children per woman is forecast to hover around 1.3 in 2025, inching up only slightly to 1.5 by 2075. With fewer young people entering the workforce, the proportion of elderly citizens relative to the working-age population is set to increase steadily.

In light of this, the IMF emphasizes the urgent need for policies that will both support the health of aging populations and encourage their continued engagement in the workforce. For Greece in particular, gradually raising the retirement age is seen as a necessary step to ensure the long-term viability of pension systems and reduce the fiscal strain caused by an aging society.