China-Greece Travel Ties Strengthen as Direct Flights Expand This Summer

The resurgence of Chinese tourism on the global stage is bringing a renewed wave of travelers to Greece, prompting a notable increase in direct flight connections between Athens and major Chinese cities. This summer, Air China is set to boost its Athens-Beijing service from three to four weekly flights starting in July, while Juneyao Air is also ramping up its operations, offering four weekly flights from Athens to both Beijing and Shanghai—up from three last year.

This growing air connectivity reflects the broader return of Chinese tourists following years of strict travel restrictions imposed by Beijing during the pandemic. After nearly three years of limitations that lasted until 2023, Chinese outbound tourism made a strong comeback in 2024, signaling the country’s re-entry into international travel markets. Greece, with its renowned landscapes and iconic destinations like Santorini and Crete, is now positioning itself to capture a larger share of this revitalized market.

Scenes of Chinese couples celebrating weddings in the whitewashed villages of Santorini or along the scenic harbors of Chania are once again becoming familiar—reminiscent of pre-COVID times in 2019. The renewed interest from Chinese visitors has reignited hope among Greek tourism stakeholders, especially with the busy summer season on the horizon.

Athens, serving as the primary gateway for travelers arriving from Asia, plays a central role in these developments. The increase in flight frequency by Air China, one of Asia’s largest carriers, is expected to support this rebound. In parallel, Juneyao Air—though a smaller player—continues to grow its presence in the region, having first entered the Athens market in 2024 with a direct route to Shanghai.

Industry sources indicate that another airline may soon enter the Athens-China route, further strengthening Greece’s air links with Asia and diversifying travel options for Chinese tourists.

Despite the positive momentum, the Chinese market still constitutes a relatively modest portion of Greece’s international passenger traffic. In 2024, Athens International Airport handled 117,000 direct passengers from China—an impressive 216% increase compared to 2023, when many pandemic-era restrictions were still in effect. Compared to 2019, the rise stands at 90%. Including travelers who arrived via connecting flights, total arrivals from China reached 139,000 last year, up 45% from 2023 and 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

China first entered the top 20 tourism markets for Athens International Airport in 2018, ranking 20th, and climbed to 15th in 2019. While the numbers are still catching up to pre-pandemic figures, the rapid recovery underscores the significance of the Chinese market to Greek tourism.

Moreover, Chinese tourists—along with visitors from the United States—rank among the highest spenders at the airport’s retail shops, highlighting their value not just in arrival numbers, but in economic impact.