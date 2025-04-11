Mitsotakis Under Pressure Over ‘Team Truth’ and Blue Skies Allegations

Despite mounting political pressure, the government has yet to issue a formal response to the report’s findings.

A political firestorm is brewing in Greece following the publication of a detailed exposé by Inside Story, which sheds light on a suspected state-linked digital propaganda operation allegedly entangled with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s inner circle.

The focus of the investigation falls on Blue Skies S.A., a company jointly owned by Thomas Varvitsiotis and Yiannis Olympios—both individuals with longstanding affiliations to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the broader ruling New Democracy ecosystem. Since at least 2018, the company has served as a hub for digital strategists linked to the controversial “Truth Team,” an informal but influential media operation tasked with promoting the ruling party’s narrative online.

Several team members have reportedly moved seamlessly between unofficial online campaigns and official government communication roles—raising concerns over the merging of partisan messaging with state resources. What has fueled political backlash is the suggestion that party propaganda may be cloaked in the guise of professional communications work—blurring the line between partisan campaigning and state-sponsored influence.

Though Blue Skies has denied any direct financial or contractual relationship with the government, its past staffing decisions and its political affiliations have raised alarms. The company has reportedly employed key digital strategists who have also held posts within government communications teams, prompting calls for an independent investigation into potential conflicts of interest and misuse of public resources.

Despite mounting political pressure, the government has yet to issue a formal response to the report’s findings. Opposition leaders have seized on the revelations to press the Mitsotakis government for answers. PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis publicly questioned whether taxpayer money has been funneled into what he described as a “propaganda machine masquerading as a private firm.” He warned that such practices could undermine democratic norms and public trust in state institutions.

SYRIZA went further, accusing the government of financing a “network of digital intimidation” that not only manipulates public discourse but also targets journalists, political opponents, and even the families of national tragedy victims. The party referred to Blue Skies as a front for systematic defamation campaigns.

The New Left echoed these concerns, characterizing the alleged network as a “modern parastate,” and called for full disclosure of public expenditures that may be linked to this media operation. “If public funds are being used to support political trolls and digital hit jobs, the public deserves to know,” the party said in a statement.

The Democracy Movement, led by Stefanos Kasselakis, accused the Prime Minister of “political duplicity,” pointing out that while he has criticized others for alleged misuse of social media, his own administration appears to be quietly managing a far more extensive and opaque digital campaign.

At a press conference held by the Tempi tragedy victims' association, Maria Karystianou—whose family was personally affected—was asked about the Inside Story report and whether she felt targeted by such propaganda efforts.

Without having yet read the article, Karystianou confirmed that she and other grieving families have endured online harassment and coordinated attacks. “We live this reality every day,” she said, noting that she had received credible information suggesting these campaigns are not only deliberate, but financially supported—possibly by state-linked actors. “What we’re witnessing is not just trolling—it’s a calculated attempt to confuse, to divert attention, and to discredit our mourning,” she added.