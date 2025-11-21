Asked which matter places the government under the most strain, a majority points to the OPEKEPE scandal involving allegedly unlawful agricultural subsidies.

Three new opinion polls published on Thursday reveal a steady erosion in support for Greece’s ruling New Democracy party, as economic pressures and a widening subsidy scandal continue to shape public opinion. Across all surveys, the cost of living remains the country’s dominant concern, with the OPEKEPE agricultural subsidy affair emerging as the issue that voters believe troubles the government most.

In the latest poll by Pulse, aired on SKAI television, New Democracy holds a 13-point lead in voting intention, registering 24.5% against 11.5% for the centre-left PASOK. Hellenic Solution remains the third-largest party at 8%. Course of Freedom and the Communist Party both slip to 7%, while SYRIZA stays at 5.5%—a striking figure for a party that governed Greece only a few years ago. Undecided voters account for 18%, a sign of rising political volatility. When those undecided voters are redistributed, New Democracy’s support climbs to 30%, extending its lead over PASOK to 16 points.

The same survey shows the depth of public anxiety over rising prices: 87% of respondents describe inflation as a major issue. Asked which matter places the government under the most strain, a majority points to the OPEKEPE scandal involving allegedly unlawful agricultural subsidies. Delays in compensation payments to farmers follow at a distant second.

Pulse also tested public reaction to the idea of new parties led by former prime ministers. A hypothetical party created by Alexis Tsipras, who led Greece during the turbulent bailout years, is viewed positively by 14% of voters, while 10% say they would regard it with interest—both slightly higher than a month ago. Attitudes toward a potential party under former conservative premier Antonis Samaras are far cooler, with only 6% responding favourably.

A separate survey by Metron Analysis, broadcast on Mega TV, shows that 60% of Greeks now favour political change. New Democracy leads voting intention with 22.6%, followed by PASOK at 10.4%. Support for smaller parties remains fragmented: Hellenic Solution stands at 7.8%, Course of Freedom at 7.6%, and the Communist Party at 5.8%. SYRIZA continues to languish at below 5%. When adjusting for likely turnout, New Democracy rises to 29.3%, while PASOK also gains ground.

The poll paints a bleak picture for the government’s standing. Roughly seven in ten respondents judge the country to be heading in the wrong direction, and an equally large share evaluates the government’s performance negatively. Confidence in Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has slipped sharply, and the government receives overwhelming criticism for its handling of the economy, democratic institutions, everyday governance and foreign policy. PASOK and its leader Nikos Androulakis also receive largely negative ratings.

Despite the turbulence, Zoe Konstantopoulou—leader of the anti-establishment Course of Freedom—remains the country’s most popular political figure for the twelfth consecutive month, even though her ratings have dipped.

She is followed by Communist Party chief Dimitris Koutsoumbas and Prime Minister Mitsotakis. Yet when asked who would make the most suitable prime minister, Mitsotakis remains the top choice, though a sizeable 34% of respondents say “none.”

A third poll, conducted by the research firm MRB for Open TV, confirms the overall trend. It places New Democracy at 22% in voting intention, with PASOK at 10.2%, Hellenic Solution at 9%, Course of Freedom at 7%, and SYRIZA at just 3.6%. A striking 24% of voters remain undecided. When projected to likely voters, New Democracy’s support rises to 29.1%.

One of the most notable findings of the MRB survey is a widespread desire for new political formations: 68% of respondents believe new parties are necessary because the existing ones fail to address public concerns. There is also deep frustration with the state’s handling of recent scandals. Over 82% rate the government’s response to the OPEKEPE affair negatively, and nearly 79% believe that those who benefited from illegal subsidies will ultimately avoid accountability. The management of Greece’s postal service, ELTA, is viewed almost as critically.