Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greek Government Reconsiders Bonus Salaries as Popularity Declines

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Greek Government Reconsiders Bonus Salaries as Popularity Declines
Before any changes are made, the government will engage in consultations with the European Commission to assess new spending limits under the EU’s Stability Pact.

The Greek government is seriously considering reinstating the 13th salary for public sector employees, a move that signals a potential shift in policy as it struggles with declining popularity. The issue, which had long been sidelined due to fiscal constraints, has resurfaced, with final decisions expected in 2025. Before any changes are made, the government will engage in consultations with the European Commission to assess new spending limits under the EU’s Stability Pact.

For years, Greek authorities have resisted pressure from ADEDY, the civil servants’ union, to restore both the 13th and 14th salaries, citing the significant financial strain it would place on the budget. These payments, commonly referred to as the Christmas bonus, Easter bonus, and vacation allowance, were once standard for public sector workers before being cut during the country’s debt crisis. Estimates suggest that reinstating them would cost the state around €3 billion.

The debate over these payments has not only played out in the political sphere but also in the courts. In 2019, Greece’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, ruled that their suspension was constitutional due to the financial crisis. However, a new hearing scheduled for June 6, 2025, will reevaluate the matter, considering whether Greece’s improved economic conditions justify their return.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

EU Green Rules Overhaul: What Changes for Businesses?

EU Green Rules Overhaul: What Changes for Businesses?

News In English

Beyond labor unions, the Judges and Prosecutors Association has also thrown its weight behind the demand for salary restoration, officially advocating for the reinstatement of judicial pay. Despite the mounting pressure, Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis has cautioned that the government has little room in its budget for additional benefits, emphasizing the need to balance any decision with financial stability and EU fiscal rules. Deputy Finance Minister Thanos Petralias has reinforced this stance, noting that after committing €2.5 billion in benefits to public sector employees, adding another €2.15-2.3 billion would be fiscally unsustainable.

Despite these concerns, shifting political dynamics are reshaping the government’s position. With its standing in public opinion polls slipping, officials who once ruled out the 13th salary are now revisiting the idea, weighing economic constraints against the political imperative of regaining voter support.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Πρώην παίκτης του Παναθηναϊκού κατηγορείται για ένοπλη ληστεία

Πρώην παίκτης του Παναθηναϊκού κατηγορείται για ένοπλη ληστεία

Πώς ο Βιτόρια «πόρωσε» τους παίκτες του πριν το Παναθηναϊκός – Φιορεντίνα; (video)

Πώς ο Βιτόρια «πόρωσε» τους παίκτες του πριν το Παναθηναϊκός – Φιορεντίνα; (video)

Προ των πυλών ο ανασχηματισμός - Ποιοι υπουργοί έρχονται και ποιοι φεύγουν

Προ των πυλών ο ανασχηματισμός - Ποιοι υπουργοί έρχονται και ποιοι φεύγουν

Η κατάρρευση στις δημοσκοπήσεις φέρνει επαναφορά του 13ου μισθού στον δημόσιο τομέα

Η κατάρρευση στις δημοσκοπήσεις φέρνει επαναφορά του 13ου μισθού στον δημόσιο τομέα

Κατώτατος μισθός 2025: Έρχεται η ανακοίνωση κοντά στα 880 ευρώ

Κατώτατος μισθός 2025: Έρχεται η ανακοίνωση κοντά στα 880 ευρώ

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ο Παναθηναϊκός βρήκε τον «στρατιώτη» του, που όποτε παίζει δεν χάνει… λεπτό!

Ο Παναθηναϊκός βρήκε τον «στρατιώτη» του, που όποτε παίζει δεν χάνει… λεπτό!

Μέσος, που παίζει… παντού: Ποιος είναι ο Νίκος Λώλης, που «κάλεσε» ο Μεντιλίμπαρ; (video)

Μέσος, που παίζει… παντού: Ποιος είναι ο Νίκος Λώλης, που «κάλεσε» ο Μεντιλίμπαρ; (video)

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Προσοχή με την κρέμα σώματος: Μην τη βάζεις ποτέ σε αυτά τα 4 σημεία – Υπάρχει σοβαρός κίνδυνος

Προσοχή με την κρέμα σώματος: Μην τη βάζεις ποτέ σε αυτά τα 4 σημεία – Υπάρχει σοβαρός κίνδυνος

Αυτή είναι η παραλία με τα πιο ζεστά νερά κοντά στην Αθήνα για το πρώτο μπάνιο του 2025

Αυτή είναι η παραλία με τα πιο ζεστά νερά κοντά στην Αθήνα για το πρώτο μπάνιο του 2025

Σάντρα Μπούλοκ: Η «περίεργη» κρέμα των 7 ευρώ που χρησιμοποιεί για να παραμένει φρέσκια στα 60 της

Σάντρα Μπούλοκ: Η «περίεργη» κρέμα των 7 ευρώ που χρησιμοποιεί για να παραμένει φρέσκια στα 60 της

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Η 20λεπτη άσκηση που κάνει για να παραμένει σε φόρμα στα 56 της

Τζένιφερ Άνιστον: Η 20λεπτη άσκηση που κάνει για να παραμένει σε φόρμα στα 56 της

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Politics in Turmoil: Mitsotakis, Opposition Battle Over Train Crash Inquiry

Greek Politics in Turmoil: Mitsotakis, Opposition Battle Over Train Crash Inquiry

News In English
Macron to Host Mitsotakis in Paris Amid AI Summit and Defense Talks

Macron to Host Mitsotakis in Paris Amid AI Summit and Defense Talks

News In English
Greek Salary Increases Offset by Heavy Taxation and Social Contributions

Greek Salary Increases Offset by Heavy Taxation and Social Contributions

News In English
The Open Wound of Tempi Engulfs Mitsotakis

The Open Wound of Tempi Engulfs Mitsotakis

News In English

NETWORK

Προσοχή με την κρέμα σώματος: Μην τη βάζεις ποτέ σε αυτά τα 4 σημεία – Υπάρχει σοβαρός κίνδυνος

Προσοχή με την κρέμα σώματος: Μην τη βάζεις ποτέ σε αυτά τα 4 σημεία – Υπάρχει σοβαρός κίνδυνος

theissue.gr
Πώς μπορείτε να επιταχύνετε το μεταβολισμό σας μετά τα 40

Πώς μπορείτε να επιταχύνετε το μεταβολισμό σας μετά τα 40

healthstat.gr
Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

Εύη Βατίδου: Τι αποκάλυψε για τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Αλέξη Κούγια

theissue.gr
Γιατί μπήκε στον πάγο η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας - Κύπρου

Γιατί μπήκε στον πάγο η ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας - Κύπρου

ienergeia.gr
Τα μεγάλα οφέλη της φακής - Εύκολη και θρεπτική συνταγή

Τα μεγάλα οφέλη της φακής - Εύκολη και θρεπτική συνταγή

healthstat.gr
Metlen: Άδικες χρεώσεις και ευθύνες στους ΦoΣΕ για τις περικοπές ΑΠΕ

Metlen: Άδικες χρεώσεις και ευθύνες στους ΦoΣΕ για τις περικοπές ΑΠΕ

ienergeia.gr
Σάντρα Μπούλοκ: Η «περίεργη» κρέμα των 7 ευρώ που χρησιμοποιεί για να παραμένει φρέσκια στα 60 της

Σάντρα Μπούλοκ: Η «περίεργη» κρέμα των 7 ευρώ που χρησιμοποιεί για να παραμένει φρέσκια στα 60 της

theissue.gr
Άλμα φυσικού αερίου και λιγνίτη στην ηλεκτροπαραγωγή τον Ιανουάριο– Στα ύψη η χονδρεμπορική τιμή ρεύματος

Άλμα φυσικού αερίου και λιγνίτη στην ηλεκτροπαραγωγή τον Ιανουάριο– Στα ύψη η χονδρεμπορική τιμή ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr