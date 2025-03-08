EU Green Rules Overhaul: What Changes for Businesses?

The relaxation of sustainability regulations is aimed at boosting European businesses amid increasing global competition.

On March 11, 2025, the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) will convene, bringing together European finance ministers to discuss key economic issues affecting the Union. One of the main topics on the agenda will be the “Omnibus” package, a legislative proposal designed to reduce administrative burdens across EU member states by at least 25 percent. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the target is even higher, reaching 35 percent. Ministers will evaluate initiatives aimed at improving the business environment and strengthening European competitiveness.

A particularly controversial aspect of the proposed reforms involves changes to sustainability regulations and the application of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria. The Omnibus package is expected to significantly limit the scope of sustainability requirements, exempting the majority of businesses from obligations to disclose their environmental impact or exposure to climate risks. According to the European Commission, around 80 percent of companies in the EU may be relieved of sustainability reporting obligations as part of a broader effort to simplify regulations.

The new framework introduces amendments to key EU laws, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and the InvestEU Regulation. Among the proposed changes, compliance deadlines for the CSRD and CSDDD will be postponed, with the first reporting obligations now pushed back to 2028.

The relaxation of sustainability regulations is aimed at boosting European businesses amid increasing global competition. However, the initiative has sparked strong opposition from environmental organizations and certain EU governments, including Spain. Investors have also warned Brussels against weakening green regulations, arguing that such a move could undermine the EU’s climate commitments and damage investor confidence.

Under the revised rules, only companies meeting at least one of the following criteria will be required to comply with the CSRD: having more than 1,000 employees, an annual turnover exceeding 50 million euros, or a balance sheet of over 25 million euros. This adjustment will reduce the number of affected businesses from 50,000 to around 10,000. Companies will still be required to report their exposure to climate risks, but with fewer data requirements and no obligation to follow specific reporting standards.

The CSDDD will also be scaled back, as businesses will only be required to monitor their direct suppliers instead of their entire supply chain. Additionally, full implementation of the directive is expected to be delayed until negotiations are completed. The EU Taxonomy for climate-friendly investments will also see exemptions, with disclosure obligations limited to large companies with over 1,000 employees. SMEs will have the right to refuse requests for specific data from larger corporations that need it for CSRD compliance.

These regulatory changes come at a time when major companies are preparing to publish their first sustainability reports in 2025. The upcoming ECOFIN meeting could play a crucial role in shaping the future of EU regulations, influencing Europe’s position in global markets and its transition toward a more competitive and sustainable economic model.