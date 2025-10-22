Affordable housing has become one of the most pressing challenges in Greece and across Europe, with supply lagging far behind demand.

Prodexpo 2025, Southeast Europe’s leading real estate conference, opened in Athens on Tuesday, drawing together the industry’s most influential voices against a backdrop of rapid change in the property landscape. From sustainability and technology to housing affordability and regulation, the conversations set the tone for the year ahead in one of Europe’s most dynamic, yet complex, real estate markets.

The opening session captured a sense of urgency and transformation. Sustainability was described as the defining “game changer” for the sector, with green buildings increasingly commanding higher values and investor interest. Yet, despite visible progress, participants acknowledged that Greece is still far from fully minimizing emissions or achieving large-scale environmental efficiency. Artificial intelligence emerged as another powerful force reshaping the built environment—streamlining operations, detecting inefficiencies, and redefining the relationship between property, people, and technology.

At the same time, speakers pointed to the state’s evolving role. Once seen as a punitive regulator, the government has begun to act as a facilitator, taking initiatives and offering guidance to the private sector. Still, bureaucracy and delays remain major hurdles, particularly in urban planning and licensing. The need for a faster, more predictable regulatory environment was a recurring theme.

The housing crisis dominated much of the discussion. Participants called for tax reforms, incentives for new construction, and a comprehensive strategy to modernize the country's aging housing stock—nearly half of which dates back to the 1970s and 1980s. Infrastructure was also under scrutiny, as urban congestion, outdated networks, and fragmented planning continue to weigh on investment decisions.

Technology, once peripheral to real estate, now stands at its core. The integration of digital twins, data-driven management, and intelligent automation was described as transformative, influencing every stage of a building’s life cycle—from design and operation to user experience. A new generation of digital tools promises to make properties smarter, more sustainable, and more valuable.

Despite the optimism, several participants warned that Greece’s apparent prosperity is fragile. Prices in urban centers continue to climb, demand outpaces supply, and the market lacks depth. Without structural reforms and a long-term development strategy, growth could stall. Others argued that consolidation—particularly in property management—will be essential to attract institutional investors and increase market maturity.

Real estate transactions reached €2 billion in 2024, with similar volumes expected in 2025. Investment interest remains strong, especially in tourism and hospitality, but foreign investors continue to face obstacles such as bureaucracy, limited available assets, and high asking prices. A unified digital property registry, expected by 2026, is seen as a critical step toward transparency and efficiency.