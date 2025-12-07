According to market insiders, a state-imposed minimum would likely become a new baseline for pricing across the rental sector.

Greece’s ongoing debate over the introduction of a mandatory minimum rent for all declared leases is drawing mounting criticism, with many real estate experts warning that the measure could backfire. Instead of curbing the long-standing problem of under-reported rental income, they argue it may push rents even higher—at a time when housing costs in the country are already at record levels.

According to market insiders, a state-imposed minimum would likely become a new baseline for pricing across the rental sector. If authorities set a fixed amount per square meter below which declared rents cannot fall, many landlords could feel compelled to raise actual rents simply to align with the new official standard. As several real estate professionals note, no owner will want to appear as if they are renting below the legal minimum, meaning the rule could end up acting less as a deterrent against tax evasion and more as a trigger for rent increases.

This shift would be particularly challenging for tenants in Greece’s older or less desirable neighborhoods, where rents have remained relatively affordable compared to high-demand urban areas. A uniform minimum threshold could disrupt this fragile balance. Landlords who had kept prices low—whether out of social sensitivity or because of oversupply—may feel disadvantaged within the new tax framework and adjust rents upward to meet the minimum taxable level. Analysts warn that such behavior could quickly spread, setting off a chain reaction of increases even in districts with low demand.

The measure could also create significant upheaval for existing leases. Rental contracts currently priced below any new minimum might be renegotiated or even terminated by property owners concerned about declaring lower amounts and facing potential tax complications. This scenario would introduce greater insecurity for thousands of households already struggling under Greece’s surging housing costs.

While the government is searching for ways to reduce undeclared income in the rental market, housing specialists caution that a minimum rent threshold risks becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy—reinforcing the very price pressures it aims to contain. Industry groups are urging the state to focus instead on targeted inspections and improved digital monitoring tools, arguing that broad, one-size-fits-all interventions could worsen an already strained housing landscape rather than ease it.