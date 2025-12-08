Once a property is classified in the Cadastre as having an “unknown owner,” it can no longer be declared directly by a private citizen.

As Greece’s nationwide land-registration project approaches completion and the state finalizes its property records, a wave of individuals is moving to claim land that has never been formally declared by anyone. These claims are filed directly against the government and hinge largely on adverse possession—the argument that a person has used and occupied a parcel of land for decades, even in the absence of officially registered deeds.

Greek law allows such claims, but under strict conditions. Once a property is classified in the Cadastre as having an “unknown owner,” it can no longer be declared directly by a private citizen. Instead, the individual must take the State to court and present evidence showing at least twenty years of uninterrupted possession and use. Courts typically accept utility bills, lease agreements, receipts for maintenance or construction work, sworn statements and, crucially, the property’s prior declaration in the E9 tax form. The Cadastre and its contractors conduct detailed checks and routinely reject weak or suspicious claims. In recent years, several coordinated attempts to seize state-owned land fraudulently have been uncovered, resulting in criminal prosecutions.

Even with tighter safeguards, the issue has not disappeared. A major vulnerability stems from the government’s own slow pace in registering public assets. Many state agencies have yet to record properties they legally own, leaving those parcels listed as “owner unknown” and open to legal challenges. The Cadastre has repeatedly urged these agencies to act, but it lacks the authority to impose sanctions for non-compliance.

This situation has revived a broader debate about the role of adverse possession in Greece’s legal system. Many legal experts argue that the current framework is outdated and ill-suited to the realities of a modern real-estate market—particularly in urban areas where land values are high and public property must be better protected. With the long-delayed cleanup of ownership records nearing its end, calls to revisit and reform the system are growing louder than ever.