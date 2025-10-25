At the top of the auction list is a major property in Nea Ionia, Attica, situated at the junction of 1 Kymis and Byzantium Streets.

Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is preparing to auction off a series of high-value properties over the coming months as part of its ongoing campaign to collect overdue tax debts. The electronic auctions, which will take place through the official platform eauction.gr from mid-November 2025 to January 2026, target property owners with debts exceeding €300,000 to the state.

The listings include several premium assets located in both the greater Athens area and regional cities, expected to draw considerable interest from investors and real estate companies seeking opportunities in a tightening market.

At the top of the auction list is a major property in Nea Ionia, Attica, situated at the junction of 1 Kymis and Byzantium Streets. The complex comprises a 780.89-square-meter plot, a basement of 641 square meters, and a ground floor of 542 square meters, along with 23 parking spaces. The starting price has been set at €3.18 million, making it one of the most expensive assets in the upcoming round of auctions.

Three additional properties located at 275 Mesogeion Avenue in Chalandri will follow on December 12, 2025. These include a basement of 551.8 square meters, a 132.73-square-meter ground floor, and an 815-square-meter first floor, with a starting price of €2.087 million. Another high-profile property in Vouliagmeni, at 36 Litous Street, will be auctioned on November 28, 2025. It features a 1,207-square-meter plot and a 215-square-meter apartment, with a starting price of €1.2659 million.

Beyond the capital, the list includes a 985-square-meter plot in the Therisos district of Heraklion, Crete, with an opening bid of €850,000, and a 374.2-square-meter property in Nea Erythraia, northern Athens, set for auction on January 14, 2026, with a starting price of €815,000. Another notable listing is a 1,009-square-meter plot in the Kokkiná Chómata area of Marousi, priced at €652,500.

ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ ΣΕ 2' Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

για να ξεκινήσετε τη μέρα σας. * Με την εγγραφή σας στο newsletter του Dnews, αποδέχεστε τους σχετικούς όρους χρήσης

At the lower end of the price scale are smaller properties such as a 12-square-meter apartment in Agia Paraskevi starting at €22,000, a 302-square-meter industrial space in Aigaleo at €40,000, and a 10-square-meter storage unit in Chalandri beginning at just €5,000.

The electronic auction process is designed to ensure transparency and compliance with legal standards. Once an auction is announced, interested buyers can review all relevant property documents and request additional information, such as ownership titles, encumbrances, and urban planning data, from the auction officer. Participants must then register on eauction.gr, verify their identity, and submit an application for the specific auction along with the required documentation and a security deposit to a dedicated account. Their participation is subsequently approved or rejected by a notary or authorized official.

On the day of the auction, approved bidders log into a virtual auction room and submit offers in real time. The platform continuously updates the highest bid, and the process may be extended if new bids are placed near the closing time. Once the auction concludes, the highest bidder is notified to finalize payment and complete the transfer of ownership. The procedure ends with the official registration of the deed in the Land Registry or Cadastre.