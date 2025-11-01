Despite efforts toward modernization, many public services still rely heavily on manual procedures, leading to queues, paperwork bottlenecks, and prolonged waiting periods.

Transferring property in Greece has become a marathon. A process that takes just a few days in countries like Cyprus and only a few weeks across much of Europe now stretches to an average of seven months in Greece. The disparity is striking for foreign buyers who are accustomed to swift, fully digital procedures elsewhere and are often surprised by the bureaucratic complexity they encounter.

At the heart of the delay lies Greece’s implementation of the electronic building identity system without first digitizing the offices responsible for permits and land records. This has created a perfect storm: nearly half of properties show discrepancies between their actual size and what appears in official documents such as condominium deeds, tax declarations, land registry entries, and building permits. Even small inconsistencies can bring a transaction to a halt. In many apartment buildings, a correction requires revising the original property deed — a time-consuming legal process demanding the agreement of all owners.

Compounding the issue, many planning office files remain incomplete, scattered, or difficult to retrieve because they exist only on paper. Locating a building permit can take weeks, and engineers must often carry out on-site inspections and additional checks, adding further delays. Despite efforts toward modernization, many public services still rely heavily on manual procedures, leading to queues, paperwork bottlenecks, and prolonged waiting periods.

The consequences extend beyond frustration. Many owners abandon sales due to mounting costs and uncertainty, shrinking the available housing stock. And for international buyers — including those driving Greece’s surge in demand for vacation homes and investment properties — the delays are often interpreted as a sign of opacity or greater risk. A number ultimately walk away, deterred by fears of hidden issues or potential legal complications.

Greece continues to draw strong foreign interest in its real estate market, but without a fully digital and streamlined system, property transfers remain a test of patience — and a reminder that administrative modernization is still a work in progress.