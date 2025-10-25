In terms of trade, the EU exported 2.9 million tonnes of pasta and imported 1.7 million.

In 2024, European Union member states produced a total of six million tonnes of pasta worth €9.1 billion, according to the latest Eurostat data. Although overall production fell by five percent compared with 2023, the total value of the industry rose by three percent. The increase is attributed to higher energy and raw material costs, as well as changes in European consumers’ eating habits.

Italy maintained its uncontested dominance in pasta production, accounting for 69 percent of the EU’s total output with 4.1 million tonnes. Spain followed with 367,000 tonnes, representing six percent, while Germany ranked third with 290,000 tonnes, or five percent. Greece held steady in fourth place, producing 185,000 tonnes, which corresponds to 3.1 percent of total European production.

The average selling price across the European Union climbed to €1.50 per kilo, marking a clear rise compared to previous years and reflecting the broader inflationary pressures that continue to affect the food sector.

In terms of trade, the EU exported 2.9 million tonnes of pasta and imported 1.7 million. More than half of these exports - 55 percent - were directed to other EU member states, while the remaining 45 percent went to markets outside the bloc. Italy further strengthened its leading position, accounting for 77 percent of total EU pasta exports, or 2.2 million tonnes. Spain followed in second place with 131,000 tonnes, or five percent. The most important markets outside Europe were the United Kingdom and the United States, which absorbed 25 and 23 percent respectively of exports to non-EU countries.

On the other side of the trade balance, Germany emerged as Europe’s largest pasta importer, purchasing 468,000 tonnes - 28 percent of total EU imports - while France followed with 372,000 tonnes, or 22 percent.

Although smaller in scale, the Greek pasta industry has demonstrated impressive resilience and growth. Melissa Kikizas recorded a turnover of €153.6 million in 2024, up 12.5 percent from the previous year, with net profits reaching €8.5 million. Barilla Hellas, through its well-known MISKO brand, achieved €133.8 million in revenue, a 7.5 percent increase, while its net profits surged by 48.5 percent. Eurimac, the company behind the MAKVEL brand, continued its steady expansion, investing €12 million and now exporting to 60 countries worldwide. In contrast, the historic brand Ilios entered a transitional period, reporting a drop in turnover to €11.7 million and losses of €376,000, though it remains committed to its modernization and restructuring efforts.