Seven Years After Greece’s Deadliest Wildfire, Court Nears Key Verdict

Seven years after the catastrophic wildfire in Mati, Greece, which claimed over 100 lives and left dozens severely injured, the appeal trial for the tragedy has reached a decisive moment.

The prosecutor is expected to present their argument next Wednesday, March 12, addressing the guilt or innocence of the defendants.

The first trial’s verdict had sparked widespread outrage, leading the judiciary to appeal every aspect of the ruling, including convictions, acquittals, and mitigating factors. The upcoming prosecutorial recommendation is being closely watched, not only by the families of the victims but also by the broader public.

The defendants include senior officials from state agencies, the fire service, civil protection authorities, local government, and the individual accused of starting the fire that led to the disaster. Their role and responsibility in the deadly event will now be reassessed by the court.

During the initial trial, some defendants received prison sentences of up to five years, but these were later converted into financial penalties, the highest being 38,000 euros. The leniency of these sentences triggered a significant public outcry and led to an appeal demanding a more rigorous judicial review.

As the prosecutor prepares to deliver their argument, the families of the victims have issued a public call for support, urging citizens to stand with them in court. In their statement, they emphasize the significance of this moment, describing it as one of the final opportunities for justice to be served within the Greek legal system. They stress that even if the case is appealed to the Supreme Court, it will not be retried in the same way. With this in mind, they have called on the public to be present at the Athens Court of Appeals on March 12 at 9:00 a.m.

This trial represents one of the final steps in the legal battle for accountability in one of the deadliest wildfires in recent history, a disaster that continues to haunt Greece and serve as a tragic reminder of the consequences of inadequate emergency response and preparedness.