Alpha Bank Bets on Cyprus Growth with AstroBank Takeover

For the second time in just 18 months, Alpha Bank’s CEO, Vassilis Psaltis, has pulled off a major deal under the radar, securing a highly profitable acquisition.

The first was the landmark agreement between Alpha Bank and UniCredit. Now, Psaltis has finalized an agreement with the Lebanese Sehnaoui family to acquire Cyprus-based AstroBank, further strengthening Alpha Bank’s presence in the region.

The transaction, valued at €205 million, is expected to generate more than €100 million in recurring net profits annually. This means that within just two years, Alpha Bank will have fully recovered its investment. Beyond that, the deal is projected to deliver cumulative profits exceeding €400 million over the next four years, significantly boosting the bank’s overall profitability and improving its return on equity by at least 240 basis points.

The acquisition also expands Alpha Bank’s customer base by 50,000 new clients and immediately increases its market share in Cyprus from 5% to 8% in terms of total assets.

Additionally, the integration of AstroBank’s operations is expected to bring significant cost efficiencies, with estimated annual synergies of €30-50 million. These will come primarily from cost optimization, digital transformation, and cross-selling opportunities. Over a four-year period, total synergies are projected to exceed €150-200 million.

With this strategic move, Alpha Bank is not only strengthening its foothold in Cyprus but also enhancing its financial performance and operational efficiency. The deal positions the bank for sustained growth, reinforcing its status as a leading financial institution in the region.