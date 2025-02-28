Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Alpha Bank Bets on Cyprus Growth with AstroBank Takeover

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Alpha Bank Bets on Cyprus Growth with AstroBank Takeover
For the second time in just 18 months, Alpha Bank’s CEO, Vassilis Psaltis, has pulled off a major deal under the radar, securing a highly profitable acquisition.

The first was the landmark agreement between Alpha Bank and UniCredit. Now, Psaltis has finalized an agreement with the Lebanese Sehnaoui family to acquire Cyprus-based AstroBank, further strengthening Alpha Bank’s presence in the region.

The transaction, valued at €205 million, is expected to generate more than €100 million in recurring net profits annually. This means that within just two years, Alpha Bank will have fully recovered its investment. Beyond that, the deal is projected to deliver cumulative profits exceeding €400 million over the next four years, significantly boosting the bank’s overall profitability and improving its return on equity by at least 240 basis points.

The acquisition also expands Alpha Bank’s customer base by 50,000 new clients and immediately increases its market share in Cyprus from 5% to 8% in terms of total assets.

Additionally, the integration of AstroBank’s operations is expected to bring significant cost efficiencies, with estimated annual synergies of €30-50 million. These will come primarily from cost optimization, digital transformation, and cross-selling opportunities. Over a four-year period, total synergies are projected to exceed €150-200 million.

With this strategic move, Alpha Bank is not only strengthening its foothold in Cyprus but also enhancing its financial performance and operational efficiency. The deal positions the bank for sustained growth, reinforcing its status as a leading financial institution in the region.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Η «εξομολόγηση» του Νεϊμάρ: Πώς ο Γκουαρδιόλα πήγε να τον… κλέψει από την Μπαρτσελόνα!

Η «εξομολόγηση» του Νεϊμάρ: Πώς ο Γκουαρδιόλα πήγε να τον… κλέψει από την Μπαρτσελόνα!

Η vintage Αρμάνι του Σιλντς, (απ)έδειξε στον Τάις πως… «εδώ είναι Euroleague»

Η vintage Αρμάνι του Σιλντς, (απ)έδειξε στον Τάις πως… «εδώ είναι Euroleague»

Νέα αποκάλυψη για τα Τέμπη: Το «εξαφανισμένο» κόκπιτ της δεύτερης μηχανής

Νέα αποκάλυψη για τα Τέμπη: Το «εξαφανισμένο» κόκπιτ της δεύτερης μηχανής

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Η μάχη για την προστασία των λιβαδιών Ποσειδωνίας συνεχίζεται!

Σκλαβενίτης, ΑΒ Βασιλόπουλος, myMarket, Μασούτης: Τι ώρα θα είναι κλειστά τα σούπερ μάρκετ σήμερα

Σκλαβενίτης, ΑΒ Βασιλόπουλος, myMarket, Μασούτης: Τι ώρα θα είναι κλειστά τα σούπερ μάρκετ σήμερα

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Βίκος: Το Νο1 Φυσικό Μεταλλικό Νερό* στην Ελλάδα για το 2024 συνεχίζει να πρωτοπορεί

Απεργία σήμερα: Τι ισχύει για μετρό, ηλεκτρικό, τραμ - Ποιοι σταθμοί κλείνουν για το συλλαλητήριο

Απεργία σήμερα: Τι ισχύει για μετρό, ηλεκτρικό, τραμ - Ποιοι σταθμοί κλείνουν για το συλλαλητήριο

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Ενδιαφέρεστε για αναβατόριο σκάλας; Η Draculis σας ενημερώνει για τα πλεονεκτήματα!

Τι αναφέρει ο κανονισμός ως προς την απόφαση για διακοπή και εκκένωση στο «Ηρακλής-Ερμής Σχηματαρίου»

Τι αναφέρει ο κανονισμός ως προς την απόφαση για διακοπή και εκκένωση στο «Ηρακλής-Ερμής Σχηματαρίου»

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής που βοήθησε τον Γκουαρδιόλα να καταλάβει το ποδόσφαιρο, ΔΕΝ είναι ο Λιονέλ Μέσι!

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής που βοήθησε τον Γκουαρδιόλα να καταλάβει το ποδόσφαιρο, ΔΕΝ είναι ο Λιονέλ Μέσι!

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

Πορτοκαλόπιτα με καστανή ζάχαρη: Γλυκιά και υγιεινή απόλαυση για την Καθαρά Δευτέρα

Πορτοκαλόπιτα με καστανή ζάχαρη: Γλυκιά και υγιεινή απόλαυση για την Καθαρά Δευτέρα

Αυτή είναι η νέα… «πριγκίπισσα της Ελλάδας»

Αυτή είναι η νέα… «πριγκίπισσα της Ελλάδας»

Το top serum με 4.8 αστέρια στα Sephora – Εξαφανίζει τις κηλίδες και προσφέρει λάμψη

Το top serum με 4.8 αστέρια στα Sephora – Εξαφανίζει τις κηλίδες και προσφέρει λάμψη

Ιωάννα Τούνη – «Η… αποκαθήλωση»: Έκλεισε οριστικά το μαγαζί της – Τι συνέβη

Ιωάννα Τούνη – «Η… αποκαθήλωση»: Έκλεισε οριστικά το μαγαζί της – Τι συνέβη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Ο Βασίλης Ψάλτης «χτύπησε» ξανά, οι εξαγορές της Eurobank, το «Nautilus Project» στον Αστακό, η FATF και η Επιτροπή Στρατηγικής για το Ξέπλυμα

Ο Βασίλης Ψάλτης «χτύπησε» ξανά, οι εξαγορές της Eurobank, το «Nautilus Project» στον Αστακό, η FATF και η Επιτροπή Στρατηγικής για το Ξέπλυμα

Market Maven
Alpha Bank Acquires Cyprus-Based AstroBank for €205 Million

Alpha Bank Acquires Cyprus-Based AstroBank for €205 Million

News In English
Η Alpha Bank εξαγοράζει την κυπριακή AstroBank έναντι 205 εκατ. ευρώ

Η Alpha Bank εξαγοράζει την κυπριακή AstroBank έναντι 205 εκατ. ευρώ

Επιχειρήσεις
Athens Pushes Energy Link with Cyprus as U.S. Stays on the Sidelines

Athens Pushes Energy Link with Cyprus as U.S. Stays on the Sidelines

News In English

NETWORK

Harvard: Ένα πορτοκάλι την ημέρα μπορεί να μειώσει τον κίνδυνο κατάθλιψης κατά 20%

Harvard: Ένα πορτοκάλι την ημέρα μπορεί να μειώσει τον κίνδυνο κατάθλιψης κατά 20%

healthstat.gr
Γαστρεντερολόγος: «Εάν τρώτε αυτό κάθε μέρα θα αδυνατίσετε»

Γαστρεντερολόγος: «Εάν τρώτε αυτό κάθε μέρα θα αδυνατίσετε»

healthstat.gr
«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

«Η Αυτού Υψηλότης Πρίγκιπας Νικόλαος»: Αυτή είναι η νέα σελίδα του Νικόλαου Ντε Γκρες που δεν περιμέναμε

theissue.gr
Το top serum με 4.8 αστέρια στα Sephora – Εξαφανίζει τις κηλίδες και προσφέρει λάμψη

Το top serum με 4.8 αστέρια στα Sephora – Εξαφανίζει τις κηλίδες και προσφέρει λάμψη

theissue.gr
Πορτοκαλόπιτα με καστανή ζάχαρη: Γλυκιά και υγιεινή απόλαυση για την Καθαρά Δευτέρα

Πορτοκαλόπιτα με καστανή ζάχαρη: Γλυκιά και υγιεινή απόλαυση για την Καθαρά Δευτέρα

theissue.gr
Χωρίς ουσιαστικές λύσεις για τη βιομηχανία το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για την Προσιτή Ενέργεια

Χωρίς ουσιαστικές λύσεις για τη βιομηχανία το σχέδιο της Κομισιόν για την Προσιτή Ενέργεια

ienergeia.gr
Καθαρά Δευτέρα: Πώς θα ξεχωρίσετε τα φρέσκα θαλασσινά

Καθαρά Δευτέρα: Πώς θα ξεχωρίσετε τα φρέσκα θαλασσινά

healthstat.gr
ΕΣΑΗ: Γιατί λέει «όχι» στη μείωση των βημάτων προσφορών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης

ΕΣΑΗ: Γιατί λέει «όχι» στη μείωση των βημάτων προσφορών στην Αγορά Εξισορρόπησης

ienergeia.gr