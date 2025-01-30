Former Hellenic Train CEO Summoned Over False Testimony Allegations in Tempi Disaster Probe

Ιn connection with possible perjury during his testimony before the Greek Parliament’s investigative committee on the deadly train crash in Tempi.

The former CEO of Hellenic Train, Maurizio Capotorto, has reportedly been summoned to provide explanations as part of an investigation into allegations of false testimony. Capotorto is being called as a suspect in connection with possible perjury during his testimony before the Greek Parliament’s investigative committee on the deadly train crash in Tempi, which took place in February 2023.

According to sources, Greek prosecutors have not only ordered a magistrate to obtain his testimony but have also requested a certificate from the Larissa Prosecutor's Office detailing the progress of the broader criminal investigation into the disaster. Under Greek law, prosecution for perjury requires a final ruling on the main case before legal proceedings on related offenses can advance. Additionally, in such cases, the statute of limitations is suspended while the primary investigation remains open.

The legal scrutiny into Capotorto's statements follows concerns raised during the parliamentary inquiry. His testimony, which had received unanimous approval from committee members, has come under question in relation to the circumstances surrounding the train crash, which claimed 57 lives.

Amid mounting public and political scrutiny, Hellenic Train issued a statement clarifying the contents of the freight train involved in the Tempi disaster. The company’s response comes after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged in a recent interview that authorities cannot rule out the possibility that the train may have been carrying undeclared or hazardous materials.

Hellenic Train maintains that the freight train, identified as No. 63501, comprised 13 wagons. The first three, which derailed in the crash, were carrying large iron sheet products. The remaining ten wagons contained food products (wagons 4–7), beer (wagons 8–9), iron wire (wagons 10–11), and empty containers (wagons 12–13). The company insists that all relevant data has been provided to authorities and that the cargo’s composition had already been disclosed during a parliamentary inquiry.

In its statement, Hellenic Train reaffirmed its commitment to full cooperation with investigators, stressing that it had delivered all available information to authorities with transparency and responsibility. The company stated that official records, as well as information from the train’s clients and logistics providers, confirm that the cargo contents were documented in compliance with national and international railway transport regulations.

The controversy surrounding the freight train’s cargo gained further traction following Prime Minister Mitsotakis' comments. In a televised interview, Mitsotakis admitted that while he had previously ruled out the presence of illicit materials on the train, he could no longer be certain. He stated that "many possibilities remain open" and that only the judiciary could determine whether there is credible evidence warranting further legal action.

When pressed on why he had previously dismissed the idea that the train may have been carrying undeclared hazardous goods, Mitsotakis explained that his confidence was based on assurances from key institutions, including Hellenic Train, the Greek Fire Department, and the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE). However, nearly a year after the disaster, he acknowledged that all scenarios must be reconsidered.

Mitsotakis also indicated that if new evidence emerges proving that Hellenic Train transported illegal cargo, the company would face legal and political consequences. He emphasized that Hellenic Train had initially assured not only him but also the Greek Parliament, with official statements made just weeks after the crash. Concluding his remarks, Mitsotakis admitted that, with the knowledge available today, he would not have made the same definitive statements last year, acknowledging a potential misjudgment in his earlier remarks.