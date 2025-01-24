ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Trump, Trade, and Tourism: External Factors Shaping Greece’s 2025 Growth Path

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
Trump, Trade, and Tourism: External Factors Shaping Greece’s 2025 Growth Path
The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), a leading Greek economic think tank, has released its latest quarterly report on Thursday, projecting a 2.4% growth rate for Greece’s economy in 2025.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), a leading Greek economic think tank, has released its latest quarterly report on Thursday, projecting a 2.4% growth rate for Greece’s economy in 2025. This marks a slight improvement from the anticipated 2.3% growth for 2024. However, the forecast comes with caveats tied to global factors, including potential shifts in U.S. trade policy under President Donald Trump, which could impact international economic dynamics.

The report identifies investment growth as the primary driver of Greece’s economic expansion, with investments expected to rise by 9.5% in 2025. Private consumption is forecasted to see a modest increase of 1.6%. On the external trade front, exports are predicted to grow by 2.8%, while imports will rise by 1.9%, contributing to a slight improvement in Greece’s trade balance.

A key factor underpinning Greece’s economic performance is the continued implementation of its Recovery and Resilience Plan, supported by European Union funds. The plan has spurred investment, improved business confidence, and benefited from declining interest rates, which have enhanced access to credit for Greek businesses.

Despite these positive trends, challenges remain. Inflation in Greece is expected to be slightly higher than the Eurozone average at 2.4%, while the unemployment rate, though declining, is forecasted to still hover at 9.3%. Additionally, the country’s current account deficit is projected to widen to €11.5 billion in 2025, driven by reduced fuel exports and increased imports of goods, despite gains in tourism revenues and services trade.

The report also highlights risks that could derail these forecasts, including geopolitical instability, volatility in energy prices, delays in addressing the country’s legacy of non-performing loans, and high structural unemployment. Furthermore, potential changes in U.S. trade policies and global market dynamics could have ripple effects on the Greek economy.

During the report’s presentation, IOBE President Yannis Retsos underscored the global nature of these challenges, particularly as they relate to shifting U.S. policies on trade, environmental action, and economic relations. He stressed that such shifts could impact not only Greece but also the competitiveness of the broader European economy.
IOBE General Director Professor Nikos Vettas echoed these concerns, noting that while Greece’s economic indicators show steady improvement, external uncertainties create a complex environment. He highlighted the slow but positive convergence of Greece’s economy with the rest of Europe, supported by macroeconomic and fiscal stability. However, he acknowledged persistent gaps in certain sectors that require attention.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

«Βόμβα» από Λουτσέσκου: «Είπα στη διοίκηση να φύγω!»

«Βόμβα» από Λουτσέσκου: «Είπα στη διοίκηση να φύγω!»

«Εκτόξευση» για την Ελλάδα: Στην 11η θέση της UEFA, μετά από 14 χρόνια!

«Εκτόξευση» για την Ελλάδα: Στην 11η θέση της UEFA, μετά από 14 χρόνια!

Στο κινητό οι συντάξεις και τα εκκαθαριστικά σημειώματα

Στο κινητό οι συντάξεις και τα εκκαθαριστικά σημειώματα

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Μια… Χανιώτισσα από τη Δανία: Η ιστορία της Camille

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Έρχεται αυτόματα η εφορία σε όσους καθυστερούν

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2025: Έρχεται αυτόματα η εφορία σε όσους καθυστερούν

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Ψάχνεις την τέλεια, value for money τηλεόραση; ENTER KYDOS και ζήσε τη μαγεία στο σαλόνι σου!

Επίδομα θέρμανσης 2025: Απορρίπτονται αιτήσεις - Οι καταγγελίες

Επίδομα θέρμανσης 2025: Απορρίπτονται αιτήσεις - Οι καταγγελίες

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

Ασφάλισε το αυτοκίνητό σου χωρίς να ψάχνεις έγγραφα! Κι όμως γίνεται!

«Σφράγισε» εισιτήριο ο Ολυμπιακός, σημαντικό βήμα ο ΠΑΟΚ: Η βαθμολογία στο Europa League!

«Σφράγισε» εισιτήριο ο Ολυμπιακός, σημαντικό βήμα ο ΠΑΟΚ: Η βαθμολογία στο Europa League!

Ο Αταμάν αποβλήθηκε, τα… έψαλλε στον ρέφερι και ξεσήκωσε το ΟΑΚΑ με το σήμα κατατεθέν του (video)

Ο Αταμάν αποβλήθηκε, τα… έψαλλε στον ρέφερι και ξεσήκωσε το ΟΑΚΑ με το σήμα κατατεθέν του (video)

In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

3 απαραίτητες συμβουλές καθαρισμού αν έχεις κατοικίδια

3 απαραίτητες συμβουλές καθαρισμού αν έχεις κατοικίδια

Όσκαρ 2025: Αυτές είναι οι ταινίες και οι ηθοποιοί της χρονιάς – Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Όσκαρ 2025: Αυτές είναι οι ταινίες και οι ηθοποιοί της χρονιάς – Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

4 τάσεις που θα επικρατήσουν στον κήπο σου αυτή την άνοιξη

4 τάσεις που θα επικρατήσουν στον κήπο σου αυτή την άνοιξη

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greek Supreme Court Landmark Decision on New Building Regulation Controversy

Greek Supreme Court Landmark Decision on New Building Regulation Controversy

News In English
Protests Over Greece’s Deadly Train Collision Demand Transparency and Accountability

Protests Over Greece’s Deadly Train Collision Demand Transparency and Accountability

News In English
Stricter Penalties Fail to Curb Crime in Greece, Raising Questions About Effectiveness

Stricter Penalties Fail to Curb Crime in Greece, Raising Questions About Effectiveness

News In English
Greece&#039;s Hidden Pension Debt Threatens Economic Stability

Greece's Hidden Pension Debt Threatens Economic Stability

News In English

NETWORK

Νέο τοπίο στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος: Διζωνικά τιμολόγια, πορτοκαλί και στροφή στα μπλε

Νέο τοπίο στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος: Διζωνικά τιμολόγια, πορτοκαλί και στροφή στα μπλε

ienergeia.gr
ΕΕ: Πυκνώνουν οι φωνές για το ενεργειακό κόστος και την ανταγωνιστικότητα των ευρωπαϊκών επιχειρήσεων

ΕΕ: Πυκνώνουν οι φωνές για το ενεργειακό κόστος και την ανταγωνιστικότητα των ευρωπαϊκών επιχειρήσεων

ienergeia.gr
Όσκαρ 2025: Αυτές είναι οι ταινίες και οι ηθοποιοί της χρονιάς – Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Όσκαρ 2025: Αυτές είναι οι ταινίες και οι ηθοποιοί της χρονιάς – Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

theissue.gr
Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

Ηρακλής Τσουζίνοφ: Έγινε πατέρας ο νικητής του GNTM 3 – Οι πρώτες φωτογραφίες με το μωρό

theissue.gr
Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος

Έρχονται νέες αυξήσεις στους λογαριασμούς ρεύματος

ienergeia.gr
Μια εύκολη και γρήγορη συνταγή για να φτιάξετε μόνοι σας ψωμί

Μια εύκολη και γρήγορη συνταγή για να φτιάξετε μόνοι σας ψωμί

healthstat.gr
In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

In & Out fashion trends: Οι 4 τάσεις που θα φορέσουμε πιο πολύ τους επόμενους μήνες

theissue.gr
Καταρρέει το ΠΑΓΝΗ: Η τραγική ακτινογραφία της υποστελέχωσης

Καταρρέει το ΠΑΓΝΗ: Η τραγική ακτινογραφία της υποστελέχωσης

healthstat.gr