Ανακοινώθηκαν οι 28 φιναλίστ για τον εθνικό τελικό της Eurovision 2026 από τον οποίο θα προκύψει ο καλλιτέχνης που θα εκπροσωπήσει τη χώρα μας στον μουσικό διαγωνισμό.
Το απόγευμα της Κυριακής 4 Ιανουαρίου η Μπέττυ Μαγγίρα μέσα από την εκπομπή Sing for Greece με την Κέλλυ Βρανάκη και τον Θάνο Παπαχάμο σύστησαν στο τηλεοπτικό κοινό τους καλλιτέχνες που διεκδικούν την εκπροσώπηση της χώρας μας στη Eurovision 2026.
Ακολουθούν αναλυτικά οι καλλιτέχνες και το τραγούδι με το οποίο συμμετέχουν στον διαγωνισμό για τον εθνικό τελικό:
Victoria Anastasia – Whatcha Doin To Me
Koza Mostra – Bulletproof
Μαρίκα – Daughters of the Sun (A, E, I, O, U)
Ακύλας – Ferto
Good job Nicky – Dark Side of the Moon
Mikay – Labyrinth
Revery – The Songwriter
Kianna – No More Drama
D3lta – mad about it
Dinassis – Chaos
Niya – Slipping Away
Garvin – Back in the game
ZAF – Αστείο
Tianora – Anatello
Desi G – Aphrodite
Spheyiaa – Χίλια Κομμάτια
Marseaux – Χάνομαι
Evangelia – Parea
Παναγιώτης Τσακαλάκος – 2nd Chance
Stefi – Europa
Leroybroughtflowers – Sabotage
Stylianos – You & I
Stella Kay – You Are The Fire
Rikki – Agapi
The Astrolabe – Drop It
Basilica – Set Everything On Fire
Rosanna Mailan – Άλμα
Alexandra Sieti – The other side
