2Γ/2025 ΑΣΕΠ - Η γοητεία της μετάφρασης μέσα από 45 φράσεις

Προετοιμάσου για τον διαγωνισμό του ΥΠΕΞ (2Γ/2025) με 45 προκλήσεις μετάφρασης από τα ελληνικά στα αγγλικά! Ανακάλυψε παραπλανητικές επιλογές και καλλιέργησε την ακρίβειά σου, ώστε να ξεχωρίσεις στη δοκιμασία που θα διεξαχθεί τον Οκτώβριο ή Νοέμβριο. Μην «χαθείς» στη μετάφραση, εξασκήσου και ξεχώρισε!

Σήμερα σας παρουσιάζω 45 φράσεις για μετάφραση από τα ελληνικά στα αγγλικά, με ερωτήσεις πολλαπλών επιλογών. Πρόκειται για την πρώτη ενότητα της γραπτής εξέτασης του ΥΠΕΞ με μεγάλο συντελεστή βαρύτητας. Σε λίγες μέρες θα ακολουθήσουν κι άλλες, για να ενισχύσετε την προετοιμασία σας.

Πριν ξεκινήσουμε, θέλω να εκφράσω τη συγκίνησή μου για τις επιτυχίες των ατόμων που με ακολουθούν εδώ και στο φόρουμ. Στον διαγωνισμό ΑΣΕΠ 1Γ/2025 (ήτοι δεύτερος γραπτός πανελλήνιος διαγωνισμός), σχεδόν τα 2/3 πέτυχαν υψηλές βαθμολογίες που άγγιξαν και το 92%! Μάλιστα, από τους περίπου 30 πανελλαδικά με βαθμολογίες πάνω από 91% οκτώ ήταν μέλη του φόρουμ που διαχειρίζομαι. Συγχαρητήρια σε όλους και εύχομαι καλούς διορισμούς!

Ας ξεκινήσουμε λοιπόν, με τις μεταφράσεις!

1. Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση προωθεί την ειρήνη και τη συνεργασία μεταξύ των κρατών μελών.

A) The European Union promotes peace and cooperation among its member states.

B) The European Union discourages cooperation among member states.

C) The European Union ignores peace between member states.

2. Οι ανθρώπινες αξίες και τα δικαιώματα είναι θεμέλια της δημοκρατίας.

A) Human values and rights are the foundations of democracy.

B) Democracy does not depend on human values and rights.

C) Human rights are irrelevant to democracy.

3. Η προστασία του περιβάλλοντος αποτελεί προτεραιότητα για την Ευρώπη.

A) Environmental protection is a minor concern in Europe.

B) Environmental protection is a priority for Europe.

C) Europe neglects environmental protection.

4. Οι πολίτες της ΕΕ έχουν δικαίωμα ελεύθερης μετακίνησης και διαμονής.

A) EU citizens have no right to move or reside freely.

B) EU citizens have the right to free movement and residence.

C) Free movement applies only to goods, not people.

5. Η δικαιοσύνη πρέπει να παρέχεται γρήγορα και δίκαια σε όλους τους πολίτες.

A) Justice must be delivered swiftly and fairly to all citizens.

B) Justice is slow and unfair by design.

C) Justice is only for certain citizens.

6. Η συνεργασία στον τομέα της ασφάλειας ενισχύει την προστασία των συνόρων.

A) Cooperation in security weakens border protection.

B) Cooperation in the field of security strengthens border protection.

C) Borders are not affected by security cooperation.

7. Οι νόμοι της ΕΕ έχουν άμεση ισχύ σε όλα τα κράτη μέλη.

A) EU laws have directly applicable in all member states.

B) EU laws need national approval to take effect.

C) EU laws only apply in some member states.

8. Η εκπαίδευση είναι καθοριστικός παράγοντας για την οικονομική ανάπτυξη.

A) Education is irrelevant to economic growth.

B) Education is a decisive factor for economic development.

C) Economic growth depends solely on natural resources.

9. Το Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινοβούλιο εκπροσωπεί τους πολίτες της Ένωσης.

A) The European Parliament represents the citizens of the Union.

B) The European Parliament represents only the member states’ governments.

C) The European Parliament has no real power.

10. Η διαφάνεια στη διοίκηση είναι απαραίτητη για την εμπιστοσύνη των πολιτών.

A) Transparency in administration is essential for public trust.

B) Transparency in administration decreases trust.

C) Transparency is optional in public administration.

Σωστές απαντήσεις: 1A, 2A, 3B, 4B, 5A, 6B, 7A, 8B, 9A, 10A

11. Η καταπολέμηση της διαφθοράς αποτελεί στόχο των ευρωπαϊκών θεσμών.

A) Combating corruption is ignored by European institutions.

B) Combating corruption is an objective of the European institutions.

C) European institutions support corruption control.

12. Οι νέες τεχνολογίες μπορούν να βελτιώσουν τις δημόσιες υπηρεσίες.

A) Public services are unaffected by new technologies.

B) New technologies can improve public services.

C) New technologies worsen public services.

13. Η ισότητα των φύλων είναι βασική αρχή της ευρωπαϊκής πολιτικής.

A) Gender equality is not considered in European policy.

B) Gender equality is a fundamental principle of European policy.

C) European policy ignores gender equality.

14. Τα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα πρέπει να προστατεύονται σε κάθε χώρα.

A) Human rights protection varies and is optional.

B) Human rights must be protected in every country.

C) Human rights are unimportant internationally.

15. Η κλιματική αλλαγή απαιτεί άμεση δράση από όλα τα κράτη.

A) Climate change requires immediate action by all countries.

B) Climate change does not need urgent response.

C) Only some countries should address climate change.

16. Η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή είναι υπεύθυνη για την εφαρμογή των πολιτικών της ΕΕ.

A) The European Commission only advises member states.

B) The European Commission is responsible for implementing EU policies.

C) EU policies are implemented by national parliaments exclusively.

17. Η ελευθερία του λόγου είναι θεμελιώδης για την κοινωνία μας.

A) Freedom of speech harms society.

B) Freedom of speech is fundamental for our society.

C) Speech freedom is limited to private settings.

18. Ο διάλογος μεταξύ των πολιτισμών προάγει την αμοιβαία κατανόηση.

A) Dialogue between cultures causes misunderstandings.

B) Dialogue between cultures promotes mutual understanding.

C) Mutual understanding is impossible between cultures.

19. Η οικονομική συνοχή μειώνει τις ανισότητες μεταξύ των περιφερειών.

A) Economic cohesion increases regional inequalities.

B) Economic cohesion reduces disparities between regions.

C) Regional disparities are unaffected by economic cohesion.

20. Η ευρωπαϊκή ιθαγένεια δίνει πρόσθετα δικαιώματα στους πολίτες.

A) Citizenship rights are the same across all nations, EU or not.

B) European citizenship grants additional rights to citizens.

C) European citizenship removes citizens’ rights.

Σωστές απαντήσεις: 11B, 12B, 13B, 14B, 15A, 16B, 17B, 18B, 19B, 20B

21. Η προστασία των δεδομένων προσωπικού χαρακτήρα είναι κρίσιμη σήμερα.

A) Protecting personal data is sometimes less important today.

B) The protection of personal data is crucial today.

C) The importance of personal data protection is questionable today.

22. Η υγεία των πολιτών είναι προτεραιότητα για τις ευρωπαϊκές πολιτικές.

A) Citizens’ health is occasionally a priority in European policies.

B) Citizens’ health is a priority for European policies.

C) Citizens’ health is not a priority for European policies.

23. Οι νέες γενιές πρέπει να ενημερώνονται για την ευρωπαϊκή ιστορία.

A) European history is irrelevant to new generations.

B) Younger generations must be educated about European history.

C) Informing new generations about European history is often unnecessary.

24. Η συμμετοχή των πολιτών στις εκλογές ενισχύει τη δημοκρατία.

A) Citizens’ participation in elections strengthens democracy.

B) Democracy can be maintained without citizens’ election participation.

C) Election participation has little effect on democracy.

25. Η καινοτομία προωθεί την ανταγωνιστικότητα της ευρωπαϊκής οικονομίας.

A) Innovation promotes the competitiveness of the European economy.

B) Innovation sometimes harms European economic competitiveness.

C) Innovation has limited influence on European economic competitiveness.

26. Η εσωτερική αγορά επιτρέπει την ελεύθερη διακίνηση αγαθών και υπηρεσιών.

A) The internal market restricts the free movement of goods and services.

B) The internal market allows for the free movement of goods and services.

C) The internal market is irrelevant to goods and services movement.

27. Η κοινωνική ένταξη αποτελεί στόχο των πολιτικών της ΕΕ.

A) Social inclusion is rarely a focus of EU policies.

B) Social inclusion is an objective of EU policies.

C) Social inclusion is not addressed by EU policies.

28. Η ανακύκλωση συμβάλλει στη βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη.

A) Sustainable development ignores the role of recycling.

B) Recycling contributes to sustainable development.

C) Recycling has a minor role in sustainable development.

29. Η Ευρωπαϊκή Κεντρική Τράπεζα διαχειρίζεται το ενιαίο νόμισμα.

A) The European Central Bank does not control the single currency.

B) The European Central Bank manages the single currency.

C) The single currency is managed independently of the European Central Bank.

30. Η ισχυρή συνεργασία μεταξύ κρατών βοηθά στην καταπολέμηση της τρομοκρατίας.

A) Strong cooperation between states helps to combat terrorism.

B) Fighting terrorism is unaffected by cooperation between states.

C) Cooperation between states complicates anti-terrorism efforts.

Σωστές απαντήσεις: 21B, 22B, 23B, 24A, 25A, 26B, 27B, 28B, 29B, 30A

31. Η προστασία των καταναλωτών είναι ζήτημα κοινού ενδιαφέροντος.

A) Consumer protection is rarely considered important.

B) Consumer protection is a matter of common interest.

C) Consumer protection only benefits companies.

32. Η εκπαίδευση και η κατάρτιση βελτιώνουν την απασχολησιμότητα.

A) Training sometimes reduces employability.

B) Education and training improve employability.

C) Education has little effect on employability.

33. Η δικαιοσύνη πρέπει να είναι ανεξάρτητη από πολιτικές παρεμβάσεις.

A) Justice often depends on political decisions.

B) Political intervention strengthens justice.

C) Justice must be independent of political interference.

34. Η ελευθερία της έκφρασης προστατεύεται από το ευρωπαϊκό δίκαιο.

A) Freedom of expression is protected by European law.

B) Freedom of expression is not covered by European law.

C) European law restricts freedom of expression.

35. Η ευρωπαϊκή πολιτιστική κληρονομιά είναι πλούτος για όλους μας.

A) European cultural heritage is a treasure for all of us.

B) Cultural heritage is not valued in Europe.

C) European cultural heritage belongs only to some countries.

36. Η αλληλεγγύη μεταξύ των κρατών μελών ενισχύει την Ένωση.

A) The Union is unaffected by solidarity among states.

B) Solidarity is rarely shown between member states.

C) Solidarity between member states strengthens the Union.

37. Η βιώσιμη γεωργία στηρίζει την αγροτική οικονομία της Ευρώπης.

A) The rural economy does not depend on sustainable agriculture.

B) Sustainable agriculture underpins Europe's rural economy.

C) Sustainable agriculture has little impact on the rural economy.

38. Η ανεργία είναι σημαντική πρόκληση για την ευρωπαϊκή κοινωνία.

A) European society benefits from high unemployment.

B) Unemployment is a major challenge for European society.

C) Unemployment is no longer a challenge in Europe.

39. Η προστασία των ζώων είναι μέρος της ευρωπαϊκής νομοθεσίας.

A) European legislation ignores animal protection.

B) Animal protection is part of European legislation.

C) Animal protection is excluded from European laws.

Σωστές απαντήσεις: 31B, 32B, 33C, 34A, 35A, 36C, 37B, 38B, 39B

40. Η ανάπτυξη των υποδομών βελτιώνει την ποιότητα ζωής.

A) Infrastructure development sometimes worsens quality of life.

B) Infrastructure development improves quality of life.

C) Infrastructure development has no impact on quality of life.

41. Η προστασία της ιδιωτικότητας είναι θεμελιώδες δικαίωμα.

A) Privacy protection is often ignored as a right.

B) Privacy protection is a fundamental right.

C) Privacy protection is not considered a fundamental right.

42. Οι περιφερειακές πολιτικές βοηθούν στην ισόρροπη ανάπτυξη.

A) Regional policies hinder balanced development.

B) Regional policies contribute to balanced development.

C) Regional policies have little effect on development.

43. Η εκπαίδευση για την αειφορία είναι απαραίτητη για το μέλλον.

A) Education for sustainability is not necessary for the future.

B) Education for sustainability sometimes harms the future.

C) Education for sustainability is essential for the future.

44. Η ευρωπαϊκή ένωση εργάζεται για την καταπολέμηση της φτώχειας.

A) The European Union neglects the fight against poverty.

B) The European Union encourages poverty.

C) The European Union is working to combat poverty.

45. Η καινοτόμος έρευνα προωθεί την επιστημονική πρόοδο.

A) Innovative research promotes scientific progress.

B) Innovative research has no effect on scientific progress.

C) Innovative research slows down scientific progress.

Σωστές απαντήσεις: 40B, 41B, 42B, 43C, 44C, 45A