Ticketmaster acknowledges in its financial statements that the outcome of a tax audit cannot be reliably predicted, saying the provision was calculated using statistical data.

Greece’s tax authorities are investigating Ticketmaster Hellas over the financial transactions surrounding a major concert by Greek pop star Anna Vissi, putting the ticketing company’s revenue flows, commissions and tax compliance under scrutiny.

The investigation, conducted by a specialized financial enforcement unit of Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), focuses on the movement of money from ticket purchases to payments received by concert organizers.

Auditors are examining Ticketmaster’s electronic records to establish how many tickets were issued and sold, their total value and how proceeds were distributed. The review also covers contractual arrangements, service fees, bank transfers, card payments and value-added tax obligations.

The concert, held at Athens’ Olympic Stadium complex, known as OAKA, was among Ticketmaster Hellas’s most significant commercial events in 2026, according to the company’s recently published financial statements. The scrutiny comes as the Greek subsidiary reports strong financial performance.

According to statements filed with Greece’s corporate registry on Oct. 1, Ticketmaster Hellas generated €8.71 million ($10.1 million) in revenue in 2025, up 15.6% from the previous year. Net profit nearly doubled to €1.24 million, while cash holdings reached €3.71 million.

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One disclosure could attract particular attention as auditors examine the company’s financial affairs.

Management, led by Adam Peter Newsam, has set aside just €50,000 to cover potential tax liabilities arising from previously unaudited financial years - a relatively modest provision compared with the company’s revenue, profitability and cash reserves.

Ticketmaster acknowledges in its financial statements that the outcome of a tax audit cannot be reliably predicted, saying the provision was calculated using statistical data.

The company also disclosed commercial and contractual disputes with business partners but said it doesn't expect them to materially affect its financial position.

Crucially, the €50,000 provision relates to earlier tax years, not the Anna Vissi concert. It therefore offers no indication of whether management anticipated the current investigation or whether additional tax liabilities might arise from the event.

For Greek authorities, the central question is whether the financial records accurately reflect the concert’s ticket sales, revenue distribution and tax payments. The investigation's outcome remains uncertain, and the existence of an audit doesn't establish wrongdoing.