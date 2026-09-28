Consider a home valued at €200,000 a decade ago that might now fetch €350,000 or €400,000.

Greece’s surging property market has created an unusual problem for thousands of borrowers who fell behind on their loans during the country’s long financial crisis: Their homes are worth considerably more, but their ability to repay debt often isn’t.

That widening gap between asset values and household income is making it harder to reach sustainable debt restructurings.

At the center of the problem is the market value of the property securing a loan. The more valuable the collateral, the more a creditor can expect to recover through a sale or foreclosure. That, in turn, raises the threshold for any restructuring and reduces the scope for a substantial write-down.

Consider a home valued at €200,000 a decade ago that might now fetch €350,000 or €400,000. For the creditor, the increase provides a much stronger cushion. For the homeowner, however, the paper gain doesn’t produce a bigger salary, pension or bank balance.

The mismatch is particularly acute for borrowers who have since retired. Their monthly income may be too low to support the payments required under a restructuring, while their age can make extending the loan over several decades impractical.

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Greece has designed a mechanism intended to break that deadlock: the Property Acquisition and Leaseback Agency. The agency, which has yet to become operational, is aimed at financially vulnerable debtors who cannot sustain conventional restructuring.

Under the plan, ownership of the home would transfer to the agency, allowing the property’s value to be used toward satisfying creditors. The former owner could remain in the home as a tenant for as long as 12 years, with government assistance available to help cover rent.

The arrangement effectively turns housing wealth that exists largely on paper into a tool for resolving debt, while avoiding the borrower’s immediate eviction.

But the price is steep. The debtor gives up ownership and becomes a tenant in what was previously his or her home. There is a route to repurchase the property if finances recover sufficiently. Otherwise, the home is permanently removed from the family estate and can no longer be passed to heirs.