But Athens is also targeting the people who make hedge funds work.

Greece has spent the past several years trying to persuade wealthy foreigners to move to the country. Now it wants their hedge funds, too.

Billionaire fund manager Chris Rokos’s decision to leave Britain and transfer his tax residence to Greece comes at an opportune moment for Athens. Just 10 weeks earlier, the Greek Parliament passed legislation creating a new framework aimed at attracting international asset managers and their employees.

The ambition represents an evolution of Greece’s post-crisis economic strategy. Tax incentives introduced in recent years have sought to lure wealthy individuals, pensioners and professionals from abroad. The latest initiative is designed to go further: persuade global fund managers to establish real operations in Greece, bringing investment professionals, corporate spending and financial expertise with them. Rokos could become the most prominent test case.

The founder of Rokos Capital Management, one of the world’s largest macro hedge funds, with roughly $22 billion under management, isn’t only planning to become a Greek tax resident. According to information obtained by Dnews.gr, RCM is also planning to establish an office in Athens. For Greece, that distinction is critical.

The government doesn’t want Athens to become merely a sunny residence for financiers who continue running their businesses from London, New York or Switzerland. It wants part of the machinery of global money management to relocate with them.

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Under Law 5313/2026, an international investment manager can establish a Greek company that provides services to an affiliated fund manager abroad. The foreign manager must be supervised by a recognized regulator, such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority or Switzerland’s FINMA.

The Greek company, meanwhile, must have genuine substance. That means employees, offices and operating expenditure rather than little more than a local corporate address.

The framework, developed by the team of Economy and Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, with Vassilis Karatzas playing a key role in its design, allows the Greek operation to provide services to its foreign affiliate under arrangements such as a “cost-plus” model.

A Greek entity spending €4 million annually on salaries, technology, offices and other operating costs could, for example, charge an affiliated investment manager €4.4 million for those services if an illustrative 10% markup were applied. The resulting margin would contribute to taxable profits in Greece, subject to transfer-pricing rules.

But Athens is also targeting the people who make hedge funds work. The legislation offers, under specific conditions, a 5% tax rate on certain additional returns received by qualifying investment professionals under contractual arrangements linked to a fund’s performance—compensation resembling carried interest.

The incentive is potentially significant for highly paid fund managers accustomed to moving between global financial centers. But it comes with an important catch: The company must incur at least €3 million in annual expenditure in Greece to qualify for the special framework.

That threshold is central to the government’s strategy. Athens is effectively offering attractive tax treatment in exchange for economic substance.

A hedge-fund operation spending more than €3 million a year can support more than a nameplate on an Athens office. It can mean portfolio managers, traders, quantitative researchers, analysts, technology specialists and executives working in risk management and compliance.

Initially, many could be relocated from London or other financial centers. Over time, officials hope expanding firms would hire locally, helping create a pool of investment talent that could attract still more firms.

It is a familiar cluster strategy: One large fund arrives, specialist employees follow, competitors take notice and an ecosystem gradually develops around them.

Athens has obvious disadvantages in that race. It lacks London’s enormous financial labor market, Switzerland’s private-banking infrastructure and the deep investment ecosystem of New York. Greece is starting from a small base and is unlikely to challenge established financial centers anytime soon.

But it also doesn’t need to.

For a country with an economy of Greece’s size, attracting even a handful of major hedge funds and asset managers could have an outsized impact. High-income employees pay taxes and spend locally. Investment firms rent offices, purchase professional services and technology, and hire lawyers, accountants and support staff. Perhaps more importantly over the longer term, they bring expertise that Greece has historically exported rather than imported.

The strategy comes with a political and economic trade-off. Greece is offering unusually favorable taxation on some very large incomes. The rationale is that without the incentives, those individuals - and the businesses surrounding them - would most likely remain elsewhere, leaving Greece with a larger tax rate on income it would never collect.

The Rokos move will therefore be closely watched. If he simply changes tax residence, Greece will have gained another billionaire resident. If RCM builds a meaningful operation in Athens, it would offer evidence that the strategy can produce something considerably more valuable.

And Rokos may have “company”. People familiar with the market say other international fund managers are already examining the possibility of establishing operations in Greece.