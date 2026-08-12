Greece is tightening the rules governing digital services charged directly to consumers’ phone bills, introducing stricter consent and authentication requirements designed to prevent subscribers from being hit with unwanted or poorly understood charges.

The new framework is set out in a revised Code of Conduct issued by the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission, or EETT, Greece’s telecommunications regulator. The decision, published in the Government Gazette, covers services for which payments are incorporated into electronic-communications bills, including those accessed through special telephone-number sequences as well as digital content purchased online and billed through a telecom provider.

At the center of the rules is a straightforward principle: consumers shouldn’t be charged for such services unless they have given “explicit and unambiguous consent.”

That requirement is accompanied by tougher disclosure rules before a purchase is completed. Consumers must be clearly informed that selecting a service creates an obligation to pay, how much they will be charged, how frequently charges will occur and that the amount will appear on their telecommunications bill.

The charges will also have to be displayed separately from other items on the bill, making it easier for subscribers to identify spending on third-party or digital services.

One of the most significant safeguards is a default spending limit. Under the code, charges will be capped at €20 a month for each covered service, excluding taxes and fees. The measure forms part of a broader requirement for providers to protect subscribers against excessive spending.

The rules become particularly stringent for subscription services. At the end of every month of use, providers will have to obtain fresh confirmation that a customer wants the subscription to continue.

If a subscriber doesn’t explicitly confirm by SMS within five calendar days, the service must be terminated immediately. Providers also won’t be permitted to impose charges while waiting for that confirmation.

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Subscriptions will also end when a customer requests cancellation, when the user hasn’t interacted with the service for more than 15 days, or when a block on such services is activated for the relevant phone connection.

The overhaul also introduces stronger authentication requirements that effectively shift the system toward an opt-in model.

For every new mobile connection—and for existing connections when the relevant provisions take effect—the subscriber’s consent status for the covered services will initially be set to “FALSE.” In practical terms, customers won’t be considered to have authorized such purchases by default.

To activate them, subscribers will have to select an approved method of providing consent. Authentication can be completed using a PIN combined with a one-time password, or through the telecom operator’s application.

Each one-time password must be unique to the transaction, valid for a limited period and contain at least six characters. Once authentication has been successfully completed, the user will be considered to have consented both to receiving the service and to the associated charge.

Consumers will also be able to ask their telecom provider to block access to the services altogether. The rules provide for a comprehensive blocking option that will remain in place unless the subscriber explicitly requests its removal.

The changes are intended to address a longstanding vulnerability of carrier billing: its convenience can also make it difficult for consumers to recognize when they have subscribed to a paid service or authorized a recurring charge. By requiring affirmative consent and periodic reconfirmation, the Greek regulator is putting more of the burden on service providers to demonstrate that customers knowingly agreed to pay.

The revised code also changes how complaints over disputed charges are handled.

When a consumer disputes a charge, the complaint is to be submitted to the network provider. Other types of complaints will be handled by the relevant intermediary provider. Companies will be required to keep consumers informed about the progress of their complaint, including the status of any potential refund.