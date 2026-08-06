The agreement was signed Wednesday at the Greek prime minister’s official residence in Athens in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

French infrastructure investor Meridiam agreed to take a majority stake in the company developing a planned electricity link between Greece and Cyprus, giving new political and financial momentum to one of Europe’s most ambitious energy projects. Yet the announcement left unanswered many of the questions that will determine whether the long-delayed cable is ultimately built.

The agreement was signed Wednesday at the Greek prime minister’s official residence in Athens in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Meridiam will become the controlling shareholder of Great Sea Interconnector, or GSI, a special-purpose company established by Greece’s electricity-transmission operator, ADMIE, to develop the subsea connection.

The parties didn’t disclose the transaction’s value, the amount of capital Meridiam has committed, its precise ownership percentage or the valuation assigned to GSI. They also didn’t say whether Meridiam’s investment is conditional on the resolution of regulatory, financing or geopolitical issues that have held back the project.

No binding construction timetable was announced, and officials didn’t provide a revised target date for completing the link.

Those omissions are significant for a project that was once expected to be operational in 2021 but still faces uncertainty over its cost, revenue model, financing structure and ability to conduct work in contested waters of the eastern Mediterranean.

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A separate agreement was signed by ADMIE, GSI and French cable manufacturer Nexans covering cooperation on seabed surveys. The companies said completing the surveys would be their first priority, but they didn’t specify when the work would begin, how long it would take or what would happen if survey vessels again faced objections from Turkey.

The project is intended to connect Cyprus to continental Europe’s electricity system through Greece, ending the island’s isolation from other European power grids. Its backers say it would allow Cyprus to integrate more renewable energy, reduce its dependence on imported fuels and strengthen energy security across the eastern Mediterranean.

Mr. Mitsotakis described Meridiam’s entry as a vote of confidence in Greece’s energy sector, ADMIE’s technical capabilities and the strategic value of the interconnector.

He said the French investor would strengthen the project’s capital base and improve the allocation of risk. The government, however, didn’t explain how that risk would be divided among Meridiam, ADMIE, taxpayers, electricity consumers and European institutions.

It also remains unclear how much additional equity will be required, what portion of the project will be financed through debt and whether lenders will demand state guarantees or other forms of public support.

Financing Questions and EIB Involvement

Greek officials said an application for financing is under consideration by the European Investment Bank. They didn’t disclose the amount requested, the stage of the approval process or whether EIB participation is necessary for the project to proceed.

The total cost of the interconnector wasn’t addressed in the announcement. Nor was there an updated account of expenditures already incurred, potential cost overruns or the financial consequences of further delays.

ADMIE will remain a strategic shareholder and retain what the government described as minority-protection rights. It will also continue to provide technical leadership and is expected to operate the cable after completion.

The precise division of authority between ADMIE and Meridiam wasn’t disclosed. It remains unknown which shareholder will control major decisions on procurement, financing, construction schedules and disputes with contractors, or how disagreements between the partners would be resolved.

The government also didn’t publish the shareholders’ agreement or provide details about possible exit rights, return guarantees, dividend policies or conditions under which either investor could be required to provide additional funds.

Paris-based Meridiam manages about €25 billion and specializes in long-term infrastructure investments. Its portfolio includes NeuConnect, the electricity cable linking Britain and Germany.

Meridiam Chief Executive Thierry Déau said the firm would contribute its capital strength and experience with cross-border infrastructure. He called the Greece-Cyprus interconnector strategically important for Europe and linked the investment to the broader partnership between France and Greece.

Nexans said the new agreements marked an important step, while acknowledging that additional steps would be needed before the project could be delivered.

The cable manufacturer’s commercial position also remains unclear. The announcement didn’t address whether the terms of its existing contract have changed, whether project delays have generated additional costs or whether Nexans has secured new guarantees concerning future payments and construction milestones.

Geopolitical Risks and Political Reaction

The interconnector’s central risk may be political rather than technical.

Turkey has challenged maritime activities associated with the cable route, reflecting wider disputes with Greece and Cyprus over jurisdiction and sovereign rights. The announcement didn’t explain what arrangements, if any, have been made to protect survey and construction operations or prevent another suspension of work.

It also didn’t clarify whether the project’s route has changed, whether technical alternatives are being considered or whether Athens has secured additional commitments from the European Union or France in the event of renewed Turkish opposition.

Greece maintains that the project complies with international maritime law and the European Union’s legal framework. Ankara disputes aspects of the maritime claims advanced by Greece and Cyprus.

The lack of a clear timetable drew criticism from Pasok, Greece’s main center-left opposition party.

Pasok said the project originated in energy planning undertaken by the government of former Prime Minister George Papandreou after 2009. It was added to the European Union’s list of projects of common interest in 2013 and designated a strategic investment by Greece the following year.

The party said successive governments had allowed the project to fall years behind schedule and called for a binding implementation plan.

“An announcement such as today’s is not in itself sufficient to advance the project,” Pasok said, arguing that progress would depend on political resolve and Greece’s willingness to exercise its sovereign rights in the face of Turkish objections.

The opposition also said the project had received substantial European funding and strong geopolitical backing from the European Commission. The government didn’t say whether previously awarded EU funds remain fully available, whether any deadlines are attached to them or whether additional delays could put some of that support at risk.

Regulatory questions also remain unresolved.

The project requires cooperation among authorities in Greece and Cyprus, including agreement over how its costs will be recovered from electricity consumers. The announcement didn’t say whether the two governments and their regulators have settled their differences or how much households and businesses in each country could ultimately be asked to pay.

Nor did officials disclose the financial assumptions underpinning the investment, including projected transmission revenue, expected rates of return or the consequences if electricity demand and cross-border trading volumes fall short of forecasts.

Greek government officials said Meridiam’s participation could act as a catalyst for resolving the outstanding regulatory issues and securing long-term bank financing. That language suggested the investment is an important step rather than a final financing solution.

The ownership change gives the project a prominent European investor and reinforces French involvement through Meridiam and Nexans. It doesn’t, by itself, answer the central questions surrounding the cable.

The project still lacks a publicly disclosed completion date, a fully explained financing package and a clear account of how its commercial and geopolitical risks will be managed.

Until those details emerge—and until seabed surveys resume—the agreement is best viewed as an effort to keep the interconnector alive, rather than proof that its construction is assured.