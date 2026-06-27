Investigators say the influencers posted videos and images online portraying gambling as a quick route to wealth.

Greek authorities have filed a criminal complaint against 18 social media influencers accused of promoting illegal online gambling operators to millions of followers, marking one of the country's most aggressive crackdowns yet on the growing use of influencer marketing to advertise unlicensed betting platforms.

The complaint was submitted by Greece's gambling regulator, the Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP), to prosecutors in Athens. The regulator alleges that the influencers used their Instagram accounts to direct followers to unauthorized online casinos and sports betting websites that are not licensed to operate in Greece.

According to the commission, the accounts collectively reached more than three million users, including minors. Investigators say the influencers posted videos and images portraying gambling as a quick route to wealth, claiming they had won substantial sums that helped them pay off debts or support family members. The content frequently featured phrases such as «I won», «guaranteed money» and «easy profits» - language that is prohibited even in advertising by licensed gambling operators under Greek regulations.

Hundreds of thousands of followers

Antonis Vartholomaios, chairman of the Hellenic Gaming Commission, said the case files have already been forwarded to the Athens Public Prosecutor's Office. The five largest cases alone involve accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers. The largest account under investigation belongs to a well-known figure in Greece's music industry and has roughly 600,000 followers.

The investigation highlights the lucrative economics behind illegal gambling promotions. According to market estimates, influencers can earn more than €5,000 ($5,800) for a single sponsored post promoting an unlicensed gambling website, helping explain the rapid spread of the practice across social media.

The legal action comes as Greece moves to tighten its regulatory framework.

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A bill currently before parliament would introduce administrative fines ranging from €5,000 to €50,000 for individuals who advertise or promote unlicensed online gambling operators. The Hellenic Gaming Commission currently maintains a blacklist of more than 14,000 illegal gambling websites that internet service providers are required to block.