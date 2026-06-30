The meeting focused on developments in Greece and the broader Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the future direction of relations between Athens and Washington.

Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged a recalibration of U.S.-Greek relations during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, saying the partnership should be based on mutual benefit rather than the assumption that Greece is a “given ally” prepared to offer unconditional support.

The meeting focused on developments in Greece and the broader Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the future direction of relations between Athens and Washington. Mr. Tsipras, who recently launched the Greek Left Alliance, said the country needs both political change and a new policy agenda.

According to Mr. Tsipras, cooperation between Greece and the U.S. should continue in areas including strategic dialogue, defense, energy and the economy, building on the progress made during his 2015-2019 premiership. He argued, however, that the relationship must be guided by reciprocity rather than what he described as the logic of the “given ally” and a “blank check.”

Mr. Tsipras also portrayed Greece as a pillar of stability in a volatile region and said diplomacy and adherence to international law—not military operations that violate it—remain the only path to lasting peace and security.

On international affairs, he called for an immediate end to the conflicts in the Middle East and referred to Israel's military campaign in Gaza as a genocide, while welcoming U.S. efforts aimed at ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine and securing a just and sustainable peace settlement.

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He also backed the United Nations' initiative to restart negotiations on Cyprus, arguing that a durable settlement should be pursued within the framework proposed by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

Turning to Greek-Turkish relations, Mr. Tsipras urged Washington to send a clear message to Ankara ahead of the upcoming NATO summit, calling on Turkey to respect international law and end what he described as provocations in the region. He reiterated his opposition to the sale of additional U.S. weapons systems to Turkey, including F-35 fighter jets, under current circumstances and renewed his call for maritime disputes between Greece and Turkey to be referred to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.