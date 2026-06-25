The survey suggests that Tsipras’ newly formed Hellenic Left Alliance (ELA) is rapidly consolidating support and widening its lead over traditional opposition parties, while the once-dominant Syriza party continues its steep decline.

A new political movement led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has surged into second place in Greece’s political landscape, according to a nationwide poll released Wednesday, underscoring a dramatic reshaping of the country’s center-left opposition.

The survey, conducted by RealPolls for news outlet Protagon between June 20 and June 22 among 1,537 respondents, suggests that Tsipras’ newly formed Hellenic Left Alliance (ELA) is rapidly consolidating support and widening its lead over traditional opposition parties, while the once-dominant Syriza party continues its steep decline.

The poll found that the governing center-right New Democracy party remains comfortably in first place with 25.8% support in voting intention, down from 27.5% in May but still significantly ahead of its rivals. Tsipras’ ELA climbed to 18.2%, up sharply from 14.1% a month earlier, cementing its position as the country’s second-largest political force.

Growing concentration of opposition voters around Tsipras

The results point to a growing concentration of opposition voters around Tsipras, who served as prime minister from 2015 to 2019 and has sought to rebuild his political influence after Syriza’s collapse. ELA now polls at roughly double the level of the center-left PASOK party, which registered 8.9% support and remained in fourth place despite a modest gain from the previous month.

The survey also showed support slipping for Hope for Democracy, a newer anti-establishment movement led by Maria Karystianou, which placed third with 9.4%. The Communist Party received 5.4%, while the nationalist Greek Solution party stood at 4.5%. Voice of Reason, another conservative challenger, reached 3.3%, narrowly above the threshold for parliamentary representation.

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Perhaps the most striking finding was the continued deterioration of Syriza, the party Tsipras once led to power. Syriza attracted just 1% of respondents in voting intention and 1.2% in the poll’s projection of election results, placing it far below the level required to return to parliament.

When respondents’ preferences were translated into projected election results, New Democracy stood at 28.3%, broadly matching its performance in the 2024

European Parliament elections. ELA rose above the symbolic 20% mark, reaching 21.4%, suggesting that Tsipras’ movement is attracting a broad share of anti-establishment voters across ideological lines.

Hope for Democracy was projected at 11.9%, while PASOK approached double digits at 9.9%. The Communist Party was estimated at 6.4%, Greek Solution at 5.1%, and Voice of Reason at 3.6%. Freedom Sail, another opposition party, hovered just above the parliamentary threshold at 3.1%.