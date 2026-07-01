The biggest gains from the polls were recorded by the Hellenic Social Alliance, or ELAS, the new political formation headed by Mr. Tsipras.

Greece's ruling New Democracy party remains the country's dominant political force but is facing mounting pressure from a rapidly emerging opposition movement led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, according to two new opinion polls released on Thusday.

A nationwide survey conducted by pollster ALCO for news website Flash.gr showed New Democracy at 24% in voting intentions, up marginally from 23.5% in the previous poll. The party, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, retained a clear lead but continued to poll well below the levels that delivered it a comfortable electoral victory in 2023.

The biggest gains were recorded by the Hellenic Social Alliance, or ELAS, the new political formation headed by Mr. Tsipras. The party climbed to 14.7% from 12.8%, consolidating its position as the country's second-largest political force and widening its lead over the traditional center-left opposition.

PASOK, Greece's long-established socialist party, edged up to 10.4% from 10%, while the Communist Party of Greece remained unchanged at 6.4%.

By contrast, Hope for Democracy, the anti-establishment movement led by Maria Karystianou, registered the sharpest decline among the parties surveyed, slipping to 7.8% from 9.5%.

The conservative Hellenic Solution party rose modestly to 6.7%, while the left-wing Course of Freedom stood at 3.1%. Former governing party SYRIZA continued its dramatic decline, polling at just 1.3%, down from 1.5%.

A significant share of the electorate remains uncommitted. Undecided voters and respondents who said they would abstain accounted for 15.7% of those surveyed, down from 17.3% in the previous poll. ALCO stressed that the findings represent a snapshot of public sentiment during the June 22-26 period and do not constitute an election forecast.

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A separate poll conducted by MARC for broadcaster ANT1 painted a similar picture. In its projected election outcome, New Democracy was estimated to win 30.5% of the vote, maintaining a sizeable lead despite signs of erosion in its support base.

ELAS was projected at 16.5%, while PASOK and Hope for Democracy were tied in third place with 10.5% each. Hellenic Solution was estimated at 7%, followed by the Communist Party at 6.5% and Course of Freedom at 5.3%.

The MARC poll's raw voting-intention figures, before reallocating undecided voters, showed New Democracy at 26.8% and ELAS at 14.3%, with PASOK and Hope for Democracy both at 9.2%.

The two surveys suggest that while Mr. Mitsotakis' party remains firmly ahead, Greece's opposition landscape is undergoing a significant realignment, with Mr. Tsipras' return to frontline politics reshaping the balance of power and further fragmenting an already divided opposition camp.