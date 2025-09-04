Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Licensed Gambling Firms Used to Launder Millions by Public Officials in Greece

Licensed Gambling Firms Used to Launder Millions by Public Officials in Greece Φωτογραφία: energepic.com/PEXELS
The Anti-Money Laundering Authority identified roughly 200 individuals, including senior public officials such as directors and department heads in ministries and state services, who allegedly took part in the operation.

Greek authorities have uncovered a major money-laundering scheme that used legal betting companies as a front to channel illicit funds into the financial system. The Anti-Money Laundering Authority identified roughly 200 individuals, including senior public officials such as directors and department heads in ministries and state services, who allegedly took part in the operation. Investigators discovered that some of those involved were moving sums as high as one million euros under the guise of legitimate gambling activity.

The mechanism was deceptively simple. A player would open an account with a licensed betting company and receive a personal code that allowed direct deposits. The company maintained partnerships with service providers whose agents operated out of everyday businesses like gas stations, convenience stores, and mini-markets. The player would hand large amounts of cash—often of unclear origin—to one of these agents, who then used the personal code to deposit the money into the player’s betting account. From there, the funds could be transferred into the player’s bank account and recorded as gambling winnings.

In practice, this meant that untraceable cash entered the banking system as if it were the product of successful betting. According to investigators, this method provided a cloak of legitimacy for money whose source could not otherwise be justified.

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority has informed the Hellenic Gaming Commission, the regulatory body responsible for overseeing the gambling sector, which is now expected to examine the matter further.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ανακάλυψε την πραγματική αξία του ακινήτου σου με τη HOMLI

Ανακάλυψε την πραγματική αξία του ακινήτου σου με τη HOMLI

Public: «Όλα για το σχολείο σε ένα μέρος – ποικιλία, ευκολία και ευελιξία»

Public: «Όλα για το σχολείο σε ένα μέρος – ποικιλία, ευκολία και ευελιξία»

Θέλεις σπιτικό φαγητό κάθε μέρα χωρίς να σπαταλάς ώρες στην κουζίνα; Σου έχω τη λύση!

Θέλεις σπιτικό φαγητό κάθε μέρα χωρίς να σπαταλάς ώρες στην κουζίνα; Σου έχω τη λύση!

Κυκλάδες, Επτάνησα και Πελοπόννησος: Όταν η ενδεχόμενη απαγόρευση μπορεί να θρυμματίσει τo συναισθηματικό αποτύπωμα εν πλω

Κυκλάδες, Επτάνησα και Πελοπόννησος: Όταν η ενδεχόμενη απαγόρευση μπορεί να θρυμματίσει τo συναισθηματικό αποτύπωμα εν πλω

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Πέντε «αθώες» τροφές χωρίς ζάχαρη που καταστρέφουν τα δόντια μας - Οδοντίατροι προειδοποιούν

Σήμερα οι ανακοινώσεις για προσλήψεις 24.000 αναπληρωτών εκπαιδευτικών

Σήμερα οι ανακοινώσεις για προσλήψεις 24.000 αναπληρωτών εκπαιδευτικών

Οι ανακοινώσεις Μητσοτάκη στη ΔΕΘ 2025: «Κλείδωσε» το πακέτο 1,7 δισ. ευρώ

Οι ανακοινώσεις Μητσοτάκη στη ΔΕΘ 2025: «Κλείδωσε» το πακέτο 1,7 δισ. ευρώ

Αυξημένες εισφορές για χιλιάδες ελεύθερους επαγγελματίες - Ποιες συντάξεις επηρεάζονται

Αυξημένες εισφορές για χιλιάδες ελεύθερους επαγγελματίες - Ποιες συντάξεις επηρεάζονται

Το μικροσκοπικό ψαροχώρι που απέχει μόλις 1,5 ώρα από την Αθήνα

Το μικροσκοπικό ψαροχώρι που απέχει μόλις 1,5 ώρα από την Αθήνα

Έρχονται αναδρομικά 27 μηνών για 50.000 απόστρατους και νέο μισθολόγιο στρατιωτικών

Έρχονται αναδρομικά 27 μηνών για 50.000 απόστρατους και νέο μισθολόγιο στρατιωτικών

Αυτοάνοσα νοσήματα: Οι 9 επιλογές διατροφής που βοηθούν στην ύφεση

Αυτοάνοσα νοσήματα: Οι 9 επιλογές διατροφής που βοηθούν στην ύφεση

Το φρούτο του Σεπτεμβρίου για έναν καλό ύπνο - Είναι πλούσιο σε μελατονίνη

Το φρούτο του Σεπτεμβρίου για έναν καλό ύπνο - Είναι πλούσιο σε μελατονίνη

Το ΕΣΥ άλλαξε;

Το ΕΣΥ άλλαξε;

Οδηγός επανεκκίνησης: Στόχος 4 κιλά λιγότερα μετά τις διακοπές

Οδηγός επανεκκίνησης: Στόχος 4 κιλά λιγότερα μετά τις διακοπές

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Γιατί οι προμηθευτές δεν θέλουν το νέο κόκκινο τιμολόγιο

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Γιατί οι προμηθευτές δεν θέλουν το νέο κόκκινο τιμολόγιο

Καθηλωμένη η αγορά ηλιακών – Απολύσεις προ των πυλών λόγω των καθυστερήσεων στο «Αλλάζω σύστημα θέρμανσης και θερμοσίφωνα»

Καθηλωμένη η αγορά ηλιακών – Απολύσεις προ των πυλών λόγω των καθυστερήσεων στο «Αλλάζω σύστημα θέρμανσης και θερμοσίφωνα»

Υψηλοί φόροι, χαμηλές πράσινες επενδύσεις- Οι ΜμΕ χωρίς στήριξη στην πράσινη μετάβαση

Υψηλοί φόροι, χαμηλές πράσινες επενδύσεις- Οι ΜμΕ χωρίς στήριξη στην πράσινη μετάβαση

Αλλάζουν από το 2026 οι ώρες αιχμής ζήτησης ρεύματος

Αλλάζουν από το 2026 οι ώρες αιχμής ζήτησης ρεύματος

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Οι κυβερνητικές πιέσεις απέδωσαν- Μειώσεις, αλλά μικρότερες από τη «βουτιά» της χονδρικής

Λογαριασμοί ρεύματος: Οι κυβερνητικές πιέσεις απέδωσαν- Μειώσεις, αλλά μικρότερες από τη «βουτιά» της χονδρικής

Ψηφιακή αναβάθμιση στην περιβαλλοντική αδειοδότηση: Από τις 15 Σεπτέμβριο το νέο Ηλεκτρονικό Περιβαλλοντικό Μητρώο

Ψηφιακή αναβάθμιση στην περιβαλλοντική αδειοδότηση: Από τις 15 Σεπτέμβριο το νέο Ηλεκτρονικό Περιβαλλοντικό Μητρώο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Greece Defines Eligible Mutual Funds for Golden Visa Investments

Greece Defines Eligible Mutual Funds for Golden Visa Investments

News In English
EU-Backed Energy Project Risks Collapse as Cyprus Signals Withdrawal

EU-Backed Energy Project Risks Collapse as Cyprus Signals Withdrawal

News In English
September 8: A Crucial Date for France, the Eurozone, and Greece

September 8: A Crucial Date for France, the Eurozone, and Greece

News In English
Euronext’s Bid for the Athens Stock Exchange Faces Tight Regulatory Scrutiny

Euronext’s Bid for the Athens Stock Exchange Faces Tight Regulatory Scrutiny

News In English

NETWORK

Τι αλλαγές θα δείτε στο σώμα σας αν τρώτε καθημερινά τουρσί

Τι αλλαγές θα δείτε στο σώμα σας αν τρώτε καθημερινά τουρσί

healthstat.gr
WWF: Πρόσκληση εκδήλωσης ενδιαφέροντος για χορήγηση υποτροφιών

WWF: Πρόσκληση εκδήλωσης ενδιαφέροντος για χορήγηση υποτροφιών

ienergeia.gr
Botox: Συμβουλές μετά από τη θεραπεία για βέλτιστο αποτέλεσμα

Botox: Συμβουλές μετά από τη θεραπεία για βέλτιστο αποτέλεσμα

healthstat.gr
Η Metlen στον FTSE 100 του Χρηματιστηρίου του Λονδίνου

Η Metlen στον FTSE 100 του Χρηματιστηρίου του Λονδίνου

ienergeia.gr
Προς ολική ανατροπή το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου

Προς ολική ανατροπή το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου

ienergeia.gr
Πώς θα κάνετε τα χέρια σας να φαίνονται νεότερα άμεσα, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

Πώς θα κάνετε τα χέρια σας να φαίνονται νεότερα άμεσα, σύμφωνα με τους δερματολόγους

healthstat.gr
Στη Βουλή από τον Χάρη Μαμουλάκη οι αντιδράσεις των Φορέων Διαχείρισης Στερεών Αποβλήτων για τις μονάδες καύσης

Στη Βουλή από τον Χάρη Μαμουλάκη οι αντιδράσεις των Φορέων Διαχείρισης Στερεών Αποβλήτων για τις μονάδες καύσης

ienergeia.gr
Πώς το βάρος της γυναίκας επηρεάζει τη γονιμότητα και την υγεία του εμβρύου

Πώς το βάρος της γυναίκας επηρεάζει τη γονιμότητα και την υγεία του εμβρύου

healthstat.gr