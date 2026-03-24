The survey confirms that the cost of living remains the dominant issue for Greek voters, with 48.7% of respondents identifying inflation and rising prices as the country’s most important problem.

Greece’s ruling party, New Democracy, maintains a clear lead over its political rivals, while PASOK remains in second place and the smaller opposition parties compete closely behind, according to a new opinion poll conducted by GPO and published on Monday.

The survey confirms that the cost of living remains the dominant issue for Greek voters, with 48.7% of respondents identifying inflation and rising prices as the country’s most important problem. The crisis in the Middle East ranks second, cited by 24.5% of respondents, largely due to concerns about its economic impact, particularly on energy prices and household expenses.

In terms of voting intention, New Democracy records 26.1%, gaining 1.2 percentage points compared with the previous month. PASOK follows with 11.4%, showing a small increase despite internal political tensions ahead of its upcoming party congress. The nationalist Greek Solution party moves into third place with 8.8%, while the left-wing Course of Freedom party drops to fourth place with 8%.

The Communist Party of Greece records 7.8%, while the main opposition party SYRIZA remains stable at around 4.6%. Approximately 15.3% of voters remain undecided.

When undecided voters are redistributed in the poll’s vote estimate, New Democracy leads with 31.4%, increasing its support by 1.3 percentage points compared with February. PASOK remains in second place with 13.7%, leaving a gap of 17.7 percentage points between the two parties. Greek Solution follows with 10.6%, Course of Freedom with 9.6%, and the Communist Party with 9.4%. SYRIZA stands at 5.5%, while smaller parties each record support of around 2% to 2.5%.

The findings underline that inflation and the cost of living continue to dominate political debate in Greece, outweighing other domestic political issues. Concerns about international developments, particularly the Middle East crisis, appear to be closely linked to economic worries, as voters are primarily concerned about the impact of global instability on fuel prices, energy costs and everyday expenses.