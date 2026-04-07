According to the poll, New Democracy stands at 23.8%, down from 25.1% in March, returning to levels seen before the outbreak of the war that had temporarily boosted government support.

Losses for Greece’s ruling party, New Democracy, are recorded in a new opinion poll conducted by Alco and presented by Alpha television on Monday, indicating a shift in the country’s political landscape.

According to the poll, New Democracy stands at 23.8%, down from 25.1% in March, returning to levels seen before the outbreak of the war that had temporarily boosted government support. At the same time, the socialist party PASOK is showing a notable rise, reaching 12%, up from 10.8% in the previous poll. Analysts attribute this increase partly to voter movement away from New Democracy following PASOK’s recent party conference, as well as to a broader climate of political uncertainty. Notably, one in four voters currently remains undecided or is waiting for the possible emergence of new political parties.

Greek Solution follows with 8.6%, showing a marginal decline, while the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) also drops slightly from 7.4% to 6.8%. Course of Freedom continues its downward trend, falling from 7.2% to 6.3%. SYRIZA, the main opposition party in previous years, records only a small increase, rising to 4.6% from 4.2%.

Beyond voting intentions, the poll highlights strong public dissatisfaction with the government. Seven out of ten voters described their first impressions of the early days of the Tempi train disaster trial as bad to terrible, particularly regarding its organization and handling.

The survey also reveals widespread concern about international developments. A striking 92% of respondents expressed concern about the potential consequences of the war in Iran, mainly due to its expected impact on the economy and consumer prices.

On defense and foreign policy, however, the government appears to receive more positive evaluations. More than half of voters approve of the deployment of Greek frigates and F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus, and they also view positively the readiness of the Greek armed forces to respond to potential threats.

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Despite this, voters accuse the government of showing almost no empathy toward society, and there remains a strong perception that government policies are disconnected from the everyday concerns of citizens. Many respondents also describe the government as ineffective and unstable, with negative ratings reaching 66% and 52% respectively.

Perhaps the most politically significant finding is that 73% of voters believe the government is attempting a cover-up in relation to major issues, reflecting a deep crisis of trust. On transparency, government approval has fallen from 14% six months ago to just 11% today — a figure significantly lower than its electoral support.