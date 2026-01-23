A new joint ministerial decision in Greece sets out how money generated from organized crime cases will be redistributed to strengthen law enforcement.

The measure, signed by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Citizen Protection, has been formally published in the country’s Government Gazette.

The decision αφορά cases investigated by the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, a specialized branch of the Hellenic Police responsible for dismantling organized criminal networks. It provides a clear framework for handling revenue derived from financial penalties, prison sentences converted into fines, forfeited bail, and confiscated assets linked to organized crime. Drug-related cases are excluded, as they fall under separate legal provisions.

Under the new rules, the funds will be deposited into dedicated state budget accounts. Half of the revenue will then be allocated to the Ministry of Citizen Protection, with a cap set at €2 million. The largest share of that amount—80 percent—will flow directly back to the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, effectively allowing law enforcement to reinvest the proceeds of criminal activity into its own operational capacity.

According to the decision, the money will be used to upgrade equipment, maintain and modernize infrastructure, train personnel, introduce new technologies, and adopt contemporary investigative methods aimed at combating organized crime more effectively. The remaining 20 percent of the ministry’s share will be distributed to other police services to support their operational and logistical needs.

Oversight of the funding process will be entrusted to a three-member committee to be established at the headquarters of the Hellenic Police. This body will examine funding requests and determine both the timing and the scale of disbursements, ensuring that the money is used exclusively for purposes defined by law and in line with the decision’s objectives.