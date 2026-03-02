The platform will be accessible via Android and iOS devices and will allow users to submit either anonymous or named complaints.

Greece’s government has moved to strengthen the enforcement of consumer protection and market regulation rules with a bill proposing the creation of a new digital complaints platform, as part of broader efforts to modernise state oversight and improve regulatory compliance.

The draft legislation, put forward by the Ministry of Development and currently under public consultation, sets out the launch of MyKataggelies, a centralised electronic system through which citizens will be able to report alleged breaches of consumer and market regulation law.

The platform will be accessible via Android and iOS devices and will allow users to submit either anonymous or named complaints. Named submissions will require authentication through Greece’s Taxisnet digital identification system, while users will also be able to upload photographs containing time-stamp and geolocation data, a feature designed to strengthen the evidentiary basis of complaints.

Oversight of personal data processed through the platform will rest with the Independent Authority for Market Surveillance and Consumer Protection, in accordance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and Greece’s national data protection framework.

The bill also addresses the Authority’s operational and funding arrangements. Until budget appropriations are transferred to a newly established, standalone entity, payroll and operating costs will continue to be covered through existing Ministry of Development budget lines, allocated proportionately across relevant services. Any shortfall may be met from general state expenditure.

Under the proposed framework, the Ministry of Development will be responsible for developing and supporting the platform during an initial transitional phase, after which full responsibility will pass to the Independent Authority. Officials say the initiative is intended to enhance transparency, reinforce market oversight and provide consumers with a more accessible channel for lodging complaints.