Piraeus Bank and Wikifarmer have joined forces to establish a new company, FarmClick powered by Piraeus and Wikifarmer, in a move that underscores their shared ambition to accelerate the digital transformation of the agri-food sector. The new venture brings together the financial strength and sector experience of Piraeus Bank with the technology-driven agricultural expertise of Wikifarmer, founded by Ilias Sousis and Petros Saggos.

FarmClick has been set up as part of a broader strategy to modernise agriculture through digital tools and platforms. Its core mission is to function as a contemporary digital hub connecting farmers, suppliers and service providers, while facilitating access to products, services and knowledge across the agricultural value chain. By combining Wikifarmer’s global digital footprint with Piraeus Bank’s deep understanding of agricultural finance, the company aims to position itself at the centre of a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

At the heart of FarmClick’s activity is the development and operation of an integrated digital platform designed to promote and broker products that are directly or indirectly linked to agricultural production. The company will be responsible for the full lifecycle of the platform, from research and design to implementation and continuous technical support, relying on modern software solutions and advanced digital technologies.

Beyond software development, FarmClick will also be active in the promotion and intermediation of agricultural inputs, such as seeds, fertilisers, crop protection products, equipment and innovative solutions that support farm operations. Its business plan further includes products and services related to the development and construction of photovoltaic installations for agricultural use, reflecting the growing role of renewable energy in farming. In parallel, the company will provide advisory services for farm development, with a particular focus on improving productivity and long-term sustainability.

Education and data management form another key pillar of FarmClick’s strategy. The company plans to offer specialised agricultural training services, while also creating, managing and exploiting databases related to agriculture and livestock farming. Its activities will cover the entire data value chain, from collection and storage to analysis and data mining, complemented by consulting services closely aligned with these functions.

FarmClick was incorporated with an initial share capital of €1.876 million, fully paid at the time of its establishment. Piraeus Bank holds a 49% stake, corresponding to 919,240 shares with a total value of €919,240. Part of this contribution was made in cash, while the remainder was provided in kind, in the form of a licence to use an educational and informational digital content library focused on agriculture. This library includes articles, analyses and training material produced by Piraeus Bank, including content published through its specialised agricultural magazine.

The remaining 51% is held by Wikifarmer Group Limited, which subscribed to 956,760 shares with a total value of €956,760. As in the case of Piraeus Bank, Wikifarmer’s contribution was split between cash and an in-kind contribution. The latter αφορά a licence to use Wikifarmer’s own extensive digital library of agricultural education and information, available in both Greek and English and already distributed globally through the company’s online platforms.

The board of directors of FarmClick consists of five members. Chief executive officer is Ilias Sousis, while the position of chairman is held by Georgios Karamousalis. The board also includes Petros Saggos, as well as Charalampos Parianos and Giannis Chaniotakis, the latter two representing Piraeus Bank in line with the company’s articles of association.

A notable feature of FarmClick’s corporate governance framework is a five-year lock-up period on share transfers. According to the company’s statutes, shares cannot be sold or transferred to third parties during the first five years without the written consent of the other shareholder. This provision is designed to ensure stability in the company’s ownership structure during its formative years. Even after this period, strict conditions apply to potential buyers, excluding competitors of Piraeus Bank, sanctioned entities or parties that do not comply with international anti-money laundering standards. The statutes also provide for rights of first refusal and tag-along rights, ensuring that both shareholders are protected in the event of a future sale.

Wikifarmer, founded in 2017 by agronomist Petros Saggos and technology entrepreneur Ilias Sousis, has grown in less than a decade into a global reference point for the agricultural sector. It operates what is widely regarded as the world’s first online agricultural encyclopedia, consulted by millions of farmers in more than 200 countries seeking reliable, practical information for their crops. At the same time, the company runs one of the largest international B2B marketplaces for agricultural products, enabling producers around the world to sell directly to buyers without intermediaries. Recently, Wikifarmer completed a €760,000 capital increase, a development that market observers see as closely linked to the launch of FarmClick and as a signal of the company’s next stage of expansion.