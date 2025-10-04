Since 2010, deaths have consistently outpaced births, with the gap widening each year.

Greece is facing a profound demographic crisis that threatens not just its social fabric but also its long-term economic stability. The latest figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) for 2024 show births falling sharply while deaths climb, leaving the country with a shrinking and aging population.

Last year, Greece recorded just 68,467 births, a 4.2 percent drop compared with 2023. Deaths, by contrast, reached 126,916—almost double the number of births—resulting in a natural population loss of 58,449 people. To put that in perspective, every year Greece loses the equivalent of a medium-sized city such as Kavala or Rethymno. This is not a temporary downturn. Since 2010, deaths have consistently outpaced births, with the gap widening each year.

The data on maternal age underscore the depth of the problem. Most births now occur among women aged 30 to 39, with just over 7,000 children born to mothers under 25 in 2024. Parenthood is being delayed more than ever, limiting the number of children women are likely to have over their lifetimes. Nearly 90 percent of births still occur within marriage or civil partnerships, meaning that social change alone is not offsetting low fertility rates.

The government has announced a series of tax reforms set to take effect in 2026, including new income brackets, reduced taxes for families with children, and incentives for people under 30. These measures will boost disposable income for around four million taxpayers, particularly those earning between €10,000 and €30,000 a year. Yet while such steps may ease financial pressure, they are unlikely to reverse Greece’s demographic decline. The core obstacles remain stubbornly in place: insecure jobs, soaring housing costs, limited childcare options, and a pervasive sense of uncertainty about the future.

The statistics also reveal that larger families are becoming exceedingly rare. In 2024, only 1,361 births came from mothers with four or more children, while most couples stopped at one or two. Even generous tax breaks for big families therefore benefit only a tiny fraction of households. At the same time, social instability is rising: divorces climbed to 15,532 last year, up 2.8 percent from 2023. Nearly half of all marriages now end in separation, further weakening family structures.

International experience suggests that tax cuts alone cannot solve such entrenched demographic problems. Without broader investment in childcare, schools, healthcare, and affordable housing, financial incentives function mainly as redistribution rather than as true drivers of higher birth rates. The scale of Greece’s demographic decline is daunting: even if births were to increase by 10,000 annually, it would take more than a decade just to balance out current population losses. In the meantime, public finances would remain vulnerable, with fewer taxpayers supporting an expanding pension burden.

The roots of the crisis go back to Greece’s decade of austerity. Mass emigration of young people, insecure employment, the erosion of the welfare state, and the high cost of living have left deep scars. These forces continue to shape the country’s demographics today, producing a society that is both shrinking and aging. The consequences extend well beyond family life. With fewer working-age citizens to sustain tax revenues, the economic base narrows, and the burden on those who remain grows heavier.