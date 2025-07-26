Saving in the Shadow of Uncertainty – What Greece’s Bank Deposits Are Telling Us

Household savings rose by 2.61% compared to June 2024, totaling €149.6 billion.

In June 2025, bank deposits in Greece recorded a significant increase, according to official figures from the Bank of Greece. Individuals and businesses added more money to their accounts, a development that might suggest rising confidence and improved liquidity. But behind these encouraging numbers lies a more complex reality—one shaped by economic caution, persistent inflation, and an uncertain future.

Total deposits from households and businesses reached €204.5 billion, nearly €10 billion more than the same period last year. Households, along with private non-profit institutions, continued to account for the lion’s share of deposits. Household savings rose by 2.61% compared to June 2024, totaling €149.6 billion. In contrast, businesses increased their deposits by a much sharper 12%, bringing their total to €54.9 billion.

This gap between household and business behavior reveals a tension within Greece’s economic landscape. On one side, companies appear to be preserving liquidity, possibly benefiting from increased revenues or taking a wait-and-see approach as they assess the investment climate. On the other side, households are saving more modestly, likely constrained by the rising cost of living, inflationary pressures, and outstanding debts.

For outside observers, the question is whether these rising deposit figures indicate true economic strength—or whether they simply reflect hesitation to spend. Is this wealth that Greeks feel comfortable saving, or a reserve built out of concern for what lies ahead?

From the outside, Greece’s economy may appear stable, supported by growing deposits and a banking sector that has undergone considerable reform in the past decade. But the reasons behind the rise in savings suggest a lingering fragility in public sentiment. Saving, in theory, is a healthy financial behavior. Yet when driven by fear, uncertainty, or a lack of better alternatives, it can be a sign of deeper unease.

As the second half of 2025 begins, all eyes will be on whether this cautious saving behavior persists—and, more importantly, whether the money sitting in Greek bank accounts will begin to flow back into the real economy through consumption and investment, or remain frozen in anticipation of clearer skies.