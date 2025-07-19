Where Would Inflation Stand if Owner - Occupied Housing Were Included?

The proposal to include owner-occupied housing in the official inflation index of the eurozone has emerged as a major issue.

A seemingly technical change—yet one with potentially far-reaching implications for millions of eurozone citizens—is at the heart of discussions within the European Central Bank (ECB). The proposal to include owner-occupied housing in the official inflation index of the eurozone has emerged as a major issue, one that could fundamentally reshape how inflation is measured, purchasing power is assessed, and monetary policy is conducted.

Owner-occupied housing—when individuals live in homes they own—is one of the largest expenses for European households. Yet, despite its importance, it is currently excluded from inflation calculations. Only rents are counted, leaving out a significant and often decisive portion of living costs. This omission has long drawn criticism for distorting the true economic pressure experienced by households. However, incorporating owner-occupied housing into inflation metrics poses substantial technical challenges.

Since 2021, the ECB, in collaboration with Eurostat, has been working on a roadmap for this inclusion, with a preliminary preference for the “net acquisition” method. Still, a final decision is pending, as it requires not only technical preparedness but also political consensus and approval across member states. At the heart of the debate lies not only statistical accuracy but a deeper recalibration of economic truth.

According to a recent ECB study, factoring in owner-occupied housing could significantly alter inflation readings. Two main methodologies are under consideration: the “net acquisition” approach, which treats housing as a consumer good and reflects the cost of buying a home, and the “rental equivalence” method, which estimates what it would cost to rent a similar property. These approaches differ not just in technique but also in how much volatility they introduce to the index. The first is closely tied to housing market cycles, while the second provides a more stable picture, as rents typically fluctuate less.

ECB findings show that, depending on the method used, the impact of including owner-occupied housing on eurozone inflation between 2011 and today could range from -1.2 to +0.4 percentage points. Such a margin suggests that inflation may have been significantly underestimated or overestimated in certain periods—an outcome with direct consequences for policymaking and social balance.

If adopted, this change would go far beyond a statistical revision. Its ripple effects would be felt across vital sectors such as wages, contracts, benefits, and, crucially, monetary policy. For instance, if inflation rises due to the inclusion of owner-occupied housing, the cost of living is reflected more realistically, often revealing greater pressure on households. This could prompt workers and unions to demand higher wage increases, given the more accurate picture of consumer strain.

The impact would also extend to indexation clauses—contractual terms that link rents, commercial agreements, or social benefits to inflation. A one-point rise in the inflation index could trigger broader increases in prices and incomes, gradually shifting the burden onto businesses and public budgets. Many public and private sector wages in the eurozone are explicitly tied to inflation, meaning that incorporating owner-occupied housing could lead to more generous pay rises.

Perhaps the most critical implication involves the ECB’s own monetary policy. Its primary objective—price stability—is anchored to inflation data. If inflation begins to reflect a higher cost of living due to this adjustment, the ECB may be compelled to raise interest rates to curb inflationary pressures. But such a move carries considerable risk: higher rates would make mortgages more expensive, further limiting access to home ownership—especially for younger and more vulnerable households—and reinforcing a vicious cycle of unaffordability and financial strain.