Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece to Offer Tax Fine Discounts Starting October - Here's Who Benefits

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
eurokinissi eurokinissi
This allows them to disclose undeclared income or assets without entering into a formal dispute process.

Starting October 1, 2025, Greece will implement a new framework aimed at encouraging taxpayers to resolve disputes more quickly and cooperatively during tax audits. Under the new system, those subject to an audit will be offered the chance to reduce their fines significantly if they choose to settle early, rather than dispute the audit findings.

The most notable change is that taxpayers will be given the option to voluntarily accept the audit’s preliminary results and correct their tax filings within a short timeframe. Specifically, after receiving notice of an audit and the preliminary findings — but before being formally notified of the exact amount assessed — taxpayers will have 10 days to submit either an initial or amended tax declaration.

This allows them to disclose undeclared income or assets without entering into a formal dispute process. In such cases, fines will be cut in half. For example, if someone had failed to declare €10,000 of income and faced a fine of €5,000, that penalty would drop to €2,500 — provided they pay at least 25% of the owed amount within three days. The remainder could then be paid off in up to 12 monthly installments.

If a taxpayer disagrees with the audit’s preliminary findings, they still retain the right to formally challenge them. They may submit written objections within 20 days and request a reassessment. However, if the tax authorities ultimately issue a final decision, the taxpayer can still choose to accept it and benefit from a 40% fine reduction, under the same partial payment and installment conditions.

The reforms go even further by allowing for discounts even at the appeal stage. Taxpayers have 30 days from the final assessment to appeal to the Dispute Resolution Directorate. If the appeal is rejected or not answered within four months, the taxpayer can take the case to court.

But for the first time under Greek law, the taxpayer may still opt to settle at this point. If they have not yet filed an appeal, the fine is reduced by 30%. If they have filed but decide to withdraw the appeal before the first court hearing, they can still secure a 25% discount.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Ανατροπή με τις αυξήσεις και τους κόφτες στα επιδόματα του ΟΠΕΚΑ

Ανατροπή με τις αυξήσεις και τους κόφτες στα επιδόματα του ΟΠΕΚΑ

Υποχρεωτικό το Ψηφιακό Πελατολόγιο Οχημάτων - Ποιους αφορά, τι αλλάζει

Υποχρεωτικό το Ψηφιακό Πελατολόγιο Οχημάτων - Ποιους αφορά, τι αλλάζει

Διαθέσιμο το «MyCoast» για τον έλεγχο παραλιών από τους πολίτες

Διαθέσιμο το «MyCoast» για τον έλεγχο παραλιών από τους πολίτες

Έρχονται εκπτώσεις στα πρόστιμα της εφορίας από τον Οκτώβριο

Έρχονται εκπτώσεις στα πρόστιμα της εφορίας από τον Οκτώβριο

e-ΕΦΚΑ: Τα πάνω κάτω στην είσπραξη οφειλών

e-ΕΦΚΑ: Τα πάνω κάτω στην είσπραξη οφειλών

Ισραήλ - Ιράν: Απώλειες έως και 2,5 δισ. ευρώ για την ελληνική οικονομία από ενδεχόμενη κλιμάκωση

Ισραήλ - Ιράν: Απώλειες έως και 2,5 δισ. ευρώ για την ελληνική οικονομία από ενδεχόμενη κλιμάκωση

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Τα 2 ζώδια που δεν πρέπει ποτέ μα ποτέ να κάνουν σχέση μεταξύ τους

Αυτές είναι οι πιο ψαγμένες παραλίες της Αττικής που μάλλον δεν έχεις ξανακούσει

Αυτές είναι οι πιο ψαγμένες παραλίες της Αττικής που μάλλον δεν έχεις ξανακούσει

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Αυτό το κούρεμα κολακεύει όλες τις γυναίκες άνω των 50

Αυτό το κούρεμα κολακεύει όλες τις γυναίκες άνω των 50

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Tempi Crash Probe Nears End, but What Sparked the Fireball?

Tempi Crash Probe Nears End, but What Sparked the Fireball?

News In English
MyCoast App Returns for 2025, Empowering Citizens to Monitor and Report Beach Violations

MyCoast App Returns for 2025, Empowering Citizens to Monitor and Report Beach Violations

News In English
Greece to Launch Mandatory Digital Vehicle Customer Registry from July 1

Greece to Launch Mandatory Digital Vehicle Customer Registry from July 1

News In English
Bank of Greece Updates Collateral Process

Bank of Greece Updates Collateral Process

News In English

NETWORK

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

Τα 4 νησιά που θα πας φτηνές διακοπές το καλοκαίρι 2025 – Από 130 ευρώ το πενταήμερο

theissue.gr
Βύσσινο: Ο μικρός καρπός που κάνει θαύματα στον οργανισμό

Βύσσινο: Ο μικρός καρπός που κάνει θαύματα στον οργανισμό

healthstat.gr
Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

Φενγκ Σούι: Τα 3 πράγματα που όλοι έχουμε στο σπίτι μας και φέρνουν μεγάλη ατυχία

theissue.gr
Φυτοφάρμακα: Η λίστα του 2025 με τα πιο «καθαρά» και πιο «βρώμικα» φρούτα και λαχανικά

Φυτοφάρμακα: Η λίστα του 2025 με τα πιο «καθαρά» και πιο «βρώμικα» φρούτα και λαχανικά

healthstat.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Ανησυχία για θερινό ράλι τιμών- Πιέσεις για ενεργοποίηση της ευρωπαϊκής task force

Ηλεκτρισμός: Ανησυχία για θερινό ράλι τιμών- Πιέσεις για ενεργοποίηση της ευρωπαϊκής task force

ienergeia.gr
Παράταση ενός μήνα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος στις επιχειρήσεις λόγω χαμηλής συμμετοχής

Παράταση ενός μήνα για την επιδότηση ρεύματος στις επιχειρήσεις λόγω χαμηλής συμμετοχής

ienergeia.gr
Ενεργειακή καταιγίδα με φόντο τη Μέση Ανατολή – Σε επιφυλακή για τιμές, πληθωρισμό και αισχροκέρδεια

Ενεργειακή καταιγίδα με φόντο τη Μέση Ανατολή – Σε επιφυλακή για τιμές, πληθωρισμό και αισχροκέρδεια

ienergeia.gr
Κατ’ οίκον παράδοση φαρμάκων: Από σήμερα το νέο μέτρο – Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

Κατ’ οίκον παράδοση φαρμάκων: Από σήμερα το νέο μέτρο – Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

healthstat.gr