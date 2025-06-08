Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

OPEKEPE Scandal Investigation Reaches Pivotal Stage

Image of Thanasis Koukakis Thanasis Koukakis
OPEKEPE Scandal Investigation Reaches Pivotal Stage
A key figure in the investigation is Neuropublic, a private IT company that has served as OPEKEPE’s sole technical provider since 2010.

The investigation into a major subsidy fraud scandal involving Greece’s agricultural payment agency, OPEKEPE, has reached a critical turning point. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which is leading the inquiry, is expected to issue formal statements in the coming days. The case revolves around alleged irregularities in the distribution of European Union agricultural funds by the Hellenic Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid (OPEKEPE). Since late 2023, the investigation has advanced significantly, now focusing on both individuals and organizations involved in the management of OPEKEPE’s information systems and subsidy distribution processes.

Authorities have conducted searches at OPEKEPE’s facilities, seizing both digital and physical records. These materials have been handed over to the Hellenic Police’s Forensic Laboratories and are being analyzed as part of a broader effort to uncover how the agency’s payment system functioned. Particular attention is being paid to the system’s technical architecture, how user credentials were handled, and how data related to subsidy flows was managed.

A key figure in the investigation is Neuropublic, a private IT company that has served as OPEKEPE’s sole technical provider since 2010. The firm has been responsible for maintaining and supporting the agency’s digital infrastructure. Investigators are now exploring whether Neuropublic had knowledge of, or involvement in, system functions that allowed for subsidies to be distributed without sufficient documentation. In an official statement, the company denied any wrongdoing and emphasized that it has not been summoned by judicial authorities or involved in any legal proceedings related to the case.

The investigation is also examining the role of Greece’s Ministry of Rural Development and Food, particularly decisions made between 2019 and 2021, a period that has emerged as central to the alleged misconduct. Greek prosecutors have already filed eight criminal cases linked to the scandal, covering incidents believed to have occurred during that timeframe.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Τίποτα μικρό, όταν προέρχεται από τη φύση, δεν είναι πραγματικά μικρό

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

Μια απόδραση στη Σαντορίνη έγινε εμπειρία ζωής!

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

JTI: Προσφορά βιωσιμότητας και ανθεκτικότητας για την Ξάνθη

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Η πεντάχρονη κόρη μου, μού έμαθε να πίνω νερό!

Έρχονται αυξήσεις στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος το καλοκαίρι - Καταφύγιο τα σταθερά

Έρχονται αυξήσεις στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος το καλοκαίρι - Καταφύγιο τα σταθερά

Συντάξεις: Η διαδικασία προσμέτρησης ενσήμων για αύξηση ως 120 ευρώ

Συντάξεις: Η διαδικασία προσμέτρησης ενσήμων για αύξηση ως 120 ευρώ

Περπάτημα: Η απλή μέθοδος «6-6-6» που «ξεκλειδώνει» υγεία και ενέργεια

Περπάτημα: Η απλή μέθοδος «6-6-6» που «ξεκλειδώνει» υγεία και ενέργεια

Πανελλήνιες 2025: Μαθηματικά και Φυσική «χαντακώνουν» τους υποψηφίους

Πανελλήνιες 2025: Μαθηματικά και Φυσική «χαντακώνουν» τους υποψηφίους

Τουρισμός και εργασία: Τα γκαρσόνια της Ευρώπης… και αν σου αρέσει

Τουρισμός και εργασία: Τα γκαρσόνια της Ευρώπης… και αν σου αρέσει

Ασφάλιση επιχειρήσεων για φυσικές καταστροφές – Ποιους αφορά, τι καλύπτει και ποια τα πρόστιμα

Ασφάλιση επιχειρήσεων για φυσικές καταστροφές – Ποιους αφορά, τι καλύπτει και ποια τα πρόστιμα

Διακοπές τον Αύγουστο: Το καταπράσινο νησί που πας 5 μέρες με 211 ευρώ

Διακοπές τον Αύγουστο: Το καταπράσινο νησί που πας 5 μέρες με 211 ευρώ

Το λάθος που κάνεις το πρωί και «σαμποτάρεις» την καύση του λίπους

Το λάθος που κάνεις το πρωί και «σαμποτάρεις» την καύση του λίπους

Μαρινέλλα: Άσχημα τα νέα για την υγεία της – Τα προβλήματα που αντιμετωπίζει

Μαρινέλλα: Άσχημα τα νέα για την υγεία της – Τα προβλήματα που αντιμετωπίζει

Πίνε αφέψημα από αυτό το βότανο κάθε μέρα για μείωση σακχάρου και υγιές έντερο

Πίνε αφέψημα από αυτό το βότανο κάθε μέρα για μείωση σακχάρου και υγιές έντερο

Αυτά είναι τα ρούχα που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν ποτέ από τη ντουλάπα μιας 50άρας

Αυτά είναι τα ρούχα που δεν πρέπει να λείπουν ποτέ από τη ντουλάπα μιας 50άρας

Σχετικά Άρθρα

How One Insider Helped Expose Greece’s Widespread Abuse of EU Farm Funds

How One Insider Helped Expose Greece’s Widespread Abuse of EU Farm Funds

News In English
Greek Agricultural Subsidy System in Crisis Amid EU Corruption Probes

Greek Agricultural Subsidy System in Crisis Amid EU Corruption Probes

News In English
Controversial Promotion of Ex-Intelligence Prosecutor Raises Alarms Over Rule of Law in Greece

Controversial Promotion of Ex-Intelligence Prosecutor Raises Alarms Over Rule of Law in Greece

News In English
Mitsotakis Under Pressure Over ‘Team Truth’ and Blue Skies Allegations

Mitsotakis Under Pressure Over ‘Team Truth’ and Blue Skies Allegations

News In English

NETWORK

Γονιμότητα και εγκυμοσύνη, δύο θέματα που σχετίζονται στενά με το Σύνδρομο Πολυκυστικών Ωοθηκών (ΣΠΩ)

Γονιμότητα και εγκυμοσύνη, δύο θέματα που σχετίζονται στενά με το Σύνδρομο Πολυκυστικών Ωοθηκών (ΣΠΩ)

healthstat.gr
Χαμηλότερες οι περικοπές ΑΠΕ στο τετράμηνο – Χαμηλό 17 μηνών για το αέριο τον Απρίλιο

Χαμηλότερες οι περικοπές ΑΠΕ στο τετράμηνο – Χαμηλό 17 μηνών για το αέριο τον Απρίλιο

ienergeia.gr
Μαρινέλλα: Άσχημα τα νέα για την υγεία της – Τα προβλήματα που αντιμετωπίζει

Μαρινέλλα: Άσχημα τα νέα για την υγεία της – Τα προβλήματα που αντιμετωπίζει

theissue.gr
Διακοπές τον Αύγουστο: Το καταπράσινο νησί που πας 5 μέρες με 211 ευρώ

Διακοπές τον Αύγουστο: Το καταπράσινο νησί που πας 5 μέρες με 211 ευρώ

theissue.gr
Ρεύμα: Ακριβότερη κατά 6% η Αθήνα τον Μάιο- Η δεύτερη μεγαλύτερη αύξηση στην Ευρώπη

Ρεύμα: Ακριβότερη κατά 6% η Αθήνα τον Μάιο- Η δεύτερη μεγαλύτερη αύξηση στην Ευρώπη

ienergeia.gr
Πατήσατε αχινό στην παραλία; Βήμα - βήμα τι πρέπει να κάνετε

Πατήσατε αχινό στην παραλία; Βήμα - βήμα τι πρέπει να κάνετε

healthstat.gr
Ν. Τσάφος: Οι υψηλές τιμές ρεύματος οφείλονται στο ακριβό φυσικό αέριο – Μονόδρομος η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ

Ν. Τσάφος: Οι υψηλές τιμές ρεύματος οφείλονται στο ακριβό φυσικό αέριο – Μονόδρομος η ανάπτυξη των ΑΠΕ

ienergeia.gr
Μακροζωία: Είναι 101 ετών και αυτό είναι το μυστικό του

Μακροζωία: Είναι 101 ετών και αυτό είναι το μυστικό του

healthstat.gr