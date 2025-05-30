Greek PM Mitsotakis Holds Call with Egypt's President Sisi on Saint Catherine's Monastery Issue

Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of preserving the monastery’s status as a Greek Orthodox pilgrimage site.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a telephone conversation on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, according to a statement from the Greek Prime Minister’s press office. The call focused on recent developments concerning the historic Saint Catherine’s Monastery in Sinai, following a ruling by the Egyptian judiciary.

During the discussion, Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of preserving the monastery’s status as a Greek Orthodox pilgrimage site and stressed the need for a resolution that respects institutional frameworks. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a solution grounded in the mutual understanding previously established between Greece and Egypt.

They also referred to the agreements publicly announced during President el-Sisi’s official visit to Athens on May 7, underscoring that these form the basis for resolving the issue. As part of their continued cooperation, a Greek delegation is set to travel to Egypt on Monday, June 2, to finalize the details of the agreement with the aim of reaching a swift resolution.