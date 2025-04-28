Greece Climbs in European Travel Rankings Despite Changing Tourist Trends

European travelers are showing a growing appetite for new destinations and less crowded periods, influenced by broader economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Overall travel intentions have dipped slightly, down 3% from last year to 72%, with German tourists appearing particularly cautious. Despite this, travel remains a high priority, with many planning longer stays and higher spending per trip.

Greece continues to hold strong appeal, ranking fourth among European travelers' preferred destinations, climbing one spot from last year, according to a new survey by the European Travel Commission (ETC). For those seeking sun and sea, Greece ranks second only to Spain. Yet, a slight cooling of interest in the broader Mediterranean is evident, largely due to soaring summer temperatures and heavy crowds during July and August. Popular Mediterranean destinations have seen an 8% drop in demand, while interest in Eastern Europe has risen by 3%.

Climate awareness is increasingly shaping travel choices. Around 81% of Europeans say changing weather patterns affect how they plan their holidays, with many seeking milder climates or avoiding areas prone to extreme heat. This shift is helping to fuel interest in cooler, lesser-known locations across Europe.

In Greece's case, the country continues to attract both returning visitors and newcomers. Of those who traveled to Greece over the past three years, 12% plan to return in 2025, while 21% of Europeans planning a Greek holiday this year will be visiting for the first time — one of the highest rates among all destinations surveyed.

Meanwhile, travelers willing to explore alternative locations tend to stay longer and spend more, with 38% planning trips of more than 10 days and many budgeting over €2,500 per person. This contrasts with the 21% opting for traditional hotspots who plan shorter stays.