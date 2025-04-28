Games
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
News In English

Greece Climbs in European Travel Rankings Despite Changing Tourist Trends

Greece Climbs in European Travel Rankings Despite Changing Tourist Trends
European travelers are showing a growing appetite for new destinations and less crowded periods, influenced by broader economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Overall travel intentions have dipped slightly, down 3% from last year to 72%, with German tourists appearing particularly cautious. Despite this, travel remains a high priority, with many planning longer stays and higher spending per trip.

Greece continues to hold strong appeal, ranking fourth among European travelers' preferred destinations, climbing one spot from last year, according to a new survey by the European Travel Commission (ETC). For those seeking sun and sea, Greece ranks second only to Spain. Yet, a slight cooling of interest in the broader Mediterranean is evident, largely due to soaring summer temperatures and heavy crowds during July and August. Popular Mediterranean destinations have seen an 8% drop in demand, while interest in Eastern Europe has risen by 3%.

Climate awareness is increasingly shaping travel choices. Around 81% of Europeans say changing weather patterns affect how they plan their holidays, with many seeking milder climates or avoiding areas prone to extreme heat. This shift is helping to fuel interest in cooler, lesser-known locations across Europe.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Golden Visas and Global Uncertainty Fuel Greece’s Property Boom

Golden Visas and Global Uncertainty Fuel Greece’s Property Boom

News In English
Mysterious Ground Cracks Alarm Residents of a Greek Village

Mysterious Ground Cracks Alarm Residents of a Greek Village

News In English

In Greece's case, the country continues to attract both returning visitors and newcomers. Of those who traveled to Greece over the past three years, 12% plan to return in 2025, while 21% of Europeans planning a Greek holiday this year will be visiting for the first time — one of the highest rates among all destinations surveyed.

Meanwhile, travelers willing to explore alternative locations tend to stay longer and spend more, with 38% planning trips of more than 10 days and many budgeting over €2,500 per person. This contrasts with the 21% opting for traditional hotspots who plan shorter stays.

Δες όλες τις ειδήσεις και τα νέα τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν

# TAGS

Ανησυχία για τις ρηγματώσεις στις Βούτες Ηρακλείου: «Απλοϊκό το σενάριο της καθίζησης» λέει ο Τσελέντης

Ανησυχία για τις ρηγματώσεις στις Βούτες Ηρακλείου: «Απλοϊκό το σενάριο της καθίζησης» λέει ο Τσελέντης

Η κυβέρνηση αποφασίζει για το πλαφόν στο περιθώριο κέρδους

Η κυβέρνηση αποφασίζει για το πλαφόν στο περιθώριο κέρδους

Τεκμαρτό εισόδημα: Μέχρι πότε οι αιτήσεις για την αμφισβήτηση

Τεκμαρτό εισόδημα: Μέχρι πότε οι αιτήσεις για την αμφισβήτηση

Ράλι αμυντικών δαπανών στην Ευρώπη: Η μεγαλύτερη αύξηση στρατιωτικών δαπανών από τον Ψυχρό Πόλεμο

Ράλι αμυντικών δαπανών στην Ευρώπη: Η μεγαλύτερη αύξηση στρατιωτικών δαπανών από τον Ψυχρό Πόλεμο

Καιρός: Θυελλώδεις άνεμοι, βροχές και καταιγίδες σήμερα

Καιρός: Θυελλώδεις άνεμοι, βροχές και καταιγίδες σήμερα

Σε ισχύ απαγορευτικό απόπλου λόγω ισχυρών ανέμων - Ποια δρομολόγια επηρεάζονται

Σε ισχύ απαγορευτικό απόπλου λόγω ισχυρών ανέμων - Ποια δρομολόγια επηρεάζονται

Ο Τραμπ λέει πως ο Ζελένσκι είναι έτοιμος να παραχωρήσει την Κριμαία και καλεί τον Πούτιν να κλείσει συμφωνία

Ο Τραμπ λέει πως ο Ζελένσκι είναι έτοιμος να παραχωρήσει την Κριμαία και καλεί τον Πούτιν να κλείσει συμφωνία

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Τι κοινό έχουν ο βαφτισιμιός μου και η κολλητή μου;

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Easter Guide: Τι να κάνεις τις Ηλιόλουστες πασχαλινές ημέρες που σε περιμένουν

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Όλα έτοιμα για τη σεζόν; Ανακάλυψε έξυπνες λύσεις που θα σου «λύσουν τα χέρια»

Τα 13 συμπτώματα που φανερώνουν υποψία καρκίνου – Πώς θα τα αναγνωρίσεις

Τα 13 συμπτώματα που φανερώνουν υποψία καρκίνου – Πώς θα τα αναγνωρίσεις

Κάθε πότε πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου ανάλογα με την ποιότητα της τρίχας σου

Κάθε πότε πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου ανάλογα με την ποιότητα της τρίχας σου

Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ: Η αντιγηραντική κρέμα των 15 ευρώ που λατρεύει

Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ: Η αντιγηραντική κρέμα των 15 ευρώ που λατρεύει

Φάε αυτό το φρούτο καθημερινά για να μειώσεις τη χοληστερίνη σου

Φάε αυτό το φρούτο καθημερινά για να μειώσεις τη χοληστερίνη σου

Τα 4 λάθη που κάνει με το Concealer και κάνουν το δέρμα σου να φαίνεται πιο γερασμένο

Τα 4 λάθη που κάνει με το Concealer και κάνουν το δέρμα σου να φαίνεται πιο γερασμένο

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Metlen Gathers Global Attention Ahead of London Listing

Metlen Gathers Global Attention Ahead of London Listing

News In English
Regulatory and Financial Red Flags Mount Over Piraeus–Ethniki Deal

Regulatory and Financial Red Flags Mount Over Piraeus–Ethniki Deal

News In English
Golden Visas and Global Uncertainty Fuel Greece’s Property Boom

Golden Visas and Global Uncertainty Fuel Greece’s Property Boom

News In English
Mysterious Ground Cracks Alarm Residents of a Greek Village

Mysterious Ground Cracks Alarm Residents of a Greek Village

News In English

NETWORK

Κάθε πότε πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου ανάλογα με την ποιότητα της τρίχας σου

Κάθε πότε πρέπει να λούζεις τα μαλλιά σου ανάλογα με την ποιότητα της τρίχας σου

theissue.gr
Φάε αυτό το φρούτο καθημερινά για να μειώσεις τη χοληστερίνη σου

Φάε αυτό το φρούτο καθημερινά για να μειώσεις τη χοληστερίνη σου

theissue.gr
Ιβουπροφαίνη χωρίς φόβο; Νέες ελληνικές μελέτες ανατρέπουν όσα ξέραμε

Ιβουπροφαίνη χωρίς φόβο; Νέες ελληνικές μελέτες ανατρέπουν όσα ξέραμε

healthstat.gr
Τα 13 συμπτώματα που φανερώνουν υποψία καρκίνου – Πώς θα τα αναγνωρίσεις

Τα 13 συμπτώματα που φανερώνουν υποψία καρκίνου – Πώς θα τα αναγνωρίσεις

theissue.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός: Κυριαρχία της ΔΕΗ και άνοδος της Metlen στη Χαμηλή Τάση τον Μάρτιο

Ηλεκτρισμός: Κυριαρχία της ΔΕΗ και άνοδος της Metlen στη Χαμηλή Τάση τον Μάρτιο

ienergeia.gr
Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ: Η αντιγηραντική κρέμα των 15 ευρώ που λατρεύει

Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ: Η αντιγηραντική κρέμα των 15 ευρώ που λατρεύει

theissue.gr
Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Ποιες επιχειρήσεις μένουν εκτός των επιδοτήσεων

Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα: Ποιες επιχειρήσεις μένουν εκτός των επιδοτήσεων

ienergeia.gr
ΕΟΦ: Δύο ανακλήσεις ιατροτεχνολογικών προϊόντων – Ποια είναι

ΕΟΦ: Δύο ανακλήσεις ιατροτεχνολογικών προϊόντων – Ποια είναι

healthstat.gr