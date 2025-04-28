Mysterious Ground Cracks Alarm Residents of a Greek Village

Concerns are mounting in the village of Voutes, near Heraklion in Crete, where unusual ground fissures have appeared, damaging homes and unsettling residents.

Speaking about the phenomenon, Heraklion’s mayor, Alexis Kalokairinos, said it has now become "obvious that there is a problem."

The first cracks were noticed three days ago, and according to Kalokairinos, the situation has been gradually worsening. He described a fissure running irregularly through the heart of the village, home to around 600 people. The most densely populated part of Voutes, he explained, is built on elevated ground. The fissure, which is clearly visible along a stretch of about 150 meters, has already caused structural damage to several houses, raising fears among the local population.

Kalokairinos noted that while minor ground subsidence has occasionally occurred in the past — given that Voutes lies in an area known for its seismic vulnerability — the scale and nature of the current phenomenon are unprecedented for the community. Residents, he said, have never experienced anything like it.

In response to the growing concern, Greece’s Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection announced that Efthymios Lekkas, president of the country’s Earthquake Risk Assessment Committee, is being dispatched to Voutes. His task will be to investigate the underlying causes of the fissures, determine whether the phenomenon could spread to neighboring areas, and recommend immediate measures to protect the settlement. Officials are also considering whether the area should be declared a state of emergency.

Lekkas said he had been urgently called to the site in order to provide an expert assessment. "Emergency measures may be necessary to prevent further damage and safeguard the village," he stated, adding that a clearer picture should emerge within the next day.

Preliminary observations from local geologists suggest that ground subsidence may be responsible, but authorities stressed that this remains only a hypothesis until a full investigation is completed. Kalokairinos emphasized that a definitive answer will be sought during Lekkas’s inspection.

Adding to the complexity, Athanasios Ganas, director of research at the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, confirmed that no seismic activity — not even minor tremors — has been recorded near Voutes over the past week. "It does not appear to be related to seismic activity," Ganas said, raising further questions about the cause of the sudden and alarming ground movement.