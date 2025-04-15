Thomas Walkup Ventures into Real Estate with New Company WALKUP INC

WALKUP INC will also offer advertising services, along with sports and leisure-related services.

While sidelined since late January with a back injury, Olympiacos guard Thomas Walkup hasn’t been wasting time. Instead of simply focusing on rest and rehab, the Texas native has been laying the groundwork for life beyond basketball - with a new business venture.

Together with his wife, Iranian - American model and entrepreneur Estrella Nouri, Walkup has founded a private capital company called WALKUP INC. Based in Greece, the company will primarily focus on real estate - specifically the leasing and management of owned or rented properties. But its activities won't stop there:

WALKUP INC will also offer advertising services, along with sports and leisure-related services. Walkup and Nouri are equal partners, each holding a 50% stake in the company. They will also jointly manage and represent the business.

Although it’s clear Walkup is already thinking ahead to his post-playing career, his short-term focus remains on getting back to the court for Olympiacos. With the team heading into a crucial stretch of the season, his return to full fitness is a top priorit - for both him and the club.