The Spanos family is regarded as one of the most influential business dynasties in the United States, with an estimated net worth of around $2.4 billion.

One of the most prominent Greek-American business families, the Spanos family, is setting its sights on the Greek real estate market, signaling a new chapter in the group’s international investment strategy. The family controls the U.S.-based construction powerhouse A.G. Spanos Companies and owns the NFL franchise Los Angeles Chargers.

According to recently published corporate filings, the family has established a new company in Greece under the name MAS ONO Single-Member Private Company (IKE). The company was launched with share capital of €14 million, fully paid at incorporation. MAS ONO is wholly owned by MAS ONO LLC, a U.S. entity headquartered in Stockton, California, underscoring a deliberate and structured entry into the Greek property sector.

Based on its articles of association, MAS ONO’s primary business activity is the acquisition and sale of timeshare properties. Its mandate also extends to real estate management and leasing, transactions involving company-owned properties, and the provision of accommodation services to visitors. The timing of the move is notable, as Greece continues to attract strong international investor interest in real estate, particularly in tourism-driven and leisure-oriented destinations.

Its wealth is largely derived from large-scale real estate development and professional sports ownership. The family empire was founded by Alex Spanos (1923–2018), who built A.G. Spanos Companies into a major construction group and became the controlling shareholder of the Chargers. Following his death in 2018, leadership passed to his son Dean Spanos, who serves as owner and chairman of the team, with the third generation—A.G. and John Spanos—also actively involved in the business.

The family’s connection to Greece has long gone beyond heritage alone. Alex Spanos drew widespread attention in Greece in 1986 after the devastating earthquakes in the southern city of Kalamata, when he traveled to his parents’ homeland and provided substantial financial assistance to those affected. During that period, he also developed a close personal relationship with then Greek Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou, a friendship he later described as lasting many years.

Beyond business and philanthropy in Greece, Alex Spanos played a significant role within the Greek Orthodox community in the United States. He served as president of the Archdiocesan Council of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America in the late 1990s and was a founding member of Leadership 100, one of the most influential lay organizations within the Church. He also contributed $10 million to the “Faith” Endowment and made major donations to the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Holy Cross Theological School in Boston. In 2007, he donated $1 million to support victims of catastrophic wildfires in southern Greece.

In recognition of his overall contribution to Greek culture, philanthropy, and Orthodox Christianity, Alex Spanos was honored by the President of the Hellenic Republic and received the prestigious Athenagoras Award from the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.