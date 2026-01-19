Foreign investors are estimated to have contributed roughly €2.5–3 billion, while large-scale transactions involving hotels and commercial complexes added a further €2–2.5 billion.

Greece’s real estate market continues to expand at a rapid pace, underlining its role as one of the country’s most dynamic investment sectors rather than a market primarily serving housing needs. Official data show that property transactions last year reached a total declared value of about €23.5 billion, a figure based mainly on tax-assessed values rather than actual market prices. As a result, the real scale of capital flowing into property is widely believed to be significantly higher.

The structure of these transactions highlights a market driven overwhelmingly by investors. Commercial properties, holiday homes and income-producing assets dominate, while purchases of primary residences account for only a modest share. Although first-home buying increased compared with the previous year, largely due to state-backed mortgage support schemes, it still represents less than one-fifth of the total value of properties transferred. This confirms that Greece’s housing market remains skewed toward investment activity rather than owner-occupation.

One of the most striking features is the limited role of bank lending. Of the more than €23.5 billion spent on property purchases, only around €2.5 billion was financed through new mortgage loans. In practical terms, property sales were almost ten times higher than new mortgage disbursements. This points to a market fueled largely by cash buyers and investors using their own funds, rather than households relying on long-term borrowing. Foreign investors are estimated to have contributed roughly €2.5–3 billion, while large-scale transactions involving hotels and commercial complexes added a further €2–2.5 billion.

At the same time, significant distortions are emerging between official tax values and real market prices. In many prime areas, actual transaction prices exceed assessed values by 30–50 percent, reflecting rapid price growth since 2017 and strong demand in urban centers, affluent suburbs and popular island destinations. High-profile transactions running into the tens or even hundreds of millions of euros underscore how far market reality has moved ahead of the tax framework.

Against this backdrop, a recent court ruling has added a new layer of complexity to Greece’s tax environment. The country’s highest administrative court ruled that, for income tax purposes, buyers may rely on the actual price they paid for a property—even if it is lower than the assessed value—without having previously challenged that assessed value during the property transfer tax process. While the decision aims to protect taxpayers from unrealistic tax presumptions, it has also raised concerns that it could encourage the systematic understatement of prices in contracts.

The ruling comes at a sensitive moment. Housing prices have risen more than 70 percent from their post-crisis lows, supply remains tight, capital gains tax is inactive and VAT on new buildings is temporarily suspended. Together, these factors risk reinforcing a cycle in which large volumes of capital circulate through real estate with limited tax transparency, making Greece’s booming property market both a powerful growth engine and an increasing fiscal challenge.