News In English

Athens Undergoes a Tourism Boom, Edging Closer to Becoming a Year-Round Destination

Athens is witnessing a rapid expansion of its luxury accommodation offerings, especially in the central district, which now hosts 34 five-star hotels—a 62% increase compared to 2019.

Athens is undergoing a remarkable tourism transformation, rapidly positioning itself as a year-round destination—a rare achievement in the Mediterranean. Once primarily a stopover for travelers en route to the Greek islands, the city now attracts nearly 8 million international visitors annually. Its historic center is seeing a wave of investment, with new five-star and boutique hotels opening in restored neoclassical buildings and long-abandoned properties.

For the first time, even the traditionally quiet winter months are showing strong performance, with hotel occupancy and visitor numbers rising steadily. In 2024, Athens hotels reported average occupancy rates of 78%, with February and March posting particularly strong figures—an unusual feat for Southern Europe’s off-season. The average room rate climbed to €149.26, an 8.9% increase from the previous year, while revenue per available room jumped by over 11%. At the same time, Athens International Airport welcomed more than 8 million foreign arrivals, marking a double-digit growth from 2023.

This tourism boom is fueling a construction renaissance across the capital. The city is witnessing a rapid expansion of its luxury accommodation offerings, especially in the central district, which now hosts 34 five-star hotels—a 62% increase compared to 2019. Investors are revitalizing landmark buildings and turning them into high-end properties, many with rooftop bars, fine dining restaurants, and panoramic views of the Acropolis.

News In English

Major hospitality groups and developers are betting on Athens’ future as a standalone European destination, not just a gateway to the islands. Projects underway range from the conversion of 19th-century mansions and office buildings in Kolonaki and Syntagma into boutique hotels, to the redevelopment of entire blocks in historically commercial areas like Omonia and Aiolou Street. Even public entities such as e-EFKA, Greece’s social security agency, are offering long-term leases on prime heritage buildings to attract hotel developers.

