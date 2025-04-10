Greece’s green energy boom risks grid meltdown without urgent reform

Electricity grid operators have resorted to emergency curtailments, forcing renewable producers to reduce or shut off output during peak generation hours.

Greece’s renewable energy sector is facing mounting pressure as structural imbalances threaten the stability of the national electricity grid. A recent alert over potential blackouts during the Easter period has exposed the risks of rapid and largely unregulated growth in solar and wind projects, sparking calls for an immediate pause on new grid connection approvals.

Industry experts warn that the accelerated pace of renewable installations has outstripped both the country’s energy demand and the system’s capacity to absorb the additional power. By the end of 2024, Greece had already surpassed its 2025 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) target, with 15.2 GW of renewables in operation and another 2.5 GW ready for commissioning. Yet demand has remained stagnant, and battery storage projects—essential for managing intermittent supply—are still largely absent from the grid.

The consequences are already being felt. Grid operators have resorted to emergency curtailments, forcing renewable producers to reduce or shut off output during peak generation hours. This not only undermines investor returns—especially for those with fixed feed-in contracts—but also reveals a regulatory framework that has failed to adapt to the realities of high RES penetration. Zero and even negative electricity prices are becoming more frequent in the day-ahead market, and new rules allowing negative bids in the balancing market are set to intensify that trend.

Industry associations are now urging the government to temporarily halt the issuance of new grid connection terms until a more balanced and strategic framework is in place. They argue that the current permitting system was designed for acceleration, not stability, and has failed to ensure that new projects are technically and financially viable. Battery storage is seen as a vital solution, but recent support schemes—while a step forward—are not yet enough to offset the sector’s structural weaknesses.

With more than 31 GW of renewable capacity either operating or already approved for grid access, Greece’s energy system is entering a state of overbooking. Experts argue that without a pause and regulatory reset, the country risks undermining both its energy transition and investor confidence. A more flexible, forward-looking approach to grid access, storage integration, and congestion management is urgently needed to ensure a sustainable path forward.