Nationwide Strike in Greece on April 9: Major Disruptions in Transport, Aviation, and Public Services

Greece is set to come to a standstill on Wednesday, April 9, as a nationwide 24-hour strike disrupts transportation, aviation, and public services across the country.

The strike, organized by the country’s largest labor unions, GSEE and ADEDY, is expected to have a widespread impact, with workers demanding better wages, improved working conditions, and the reinstatement of the 13th and 14th monthly salaries in the public sector.

Public transport in Athens will operate on a severely reduced schedule. Metro, tram, and electric railway services will run only from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to allow strikers to attend rallies, particularly the central demonstration at Klafthmonos Square at 11:00 a.m.

Two central metro stations, Syntagma and Panepistimio, will remain closed for the duration of the protests, with trains passing through without stopping.

Buses and trolleys will also run on limited hours, between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., due to staggered work stoppages at the start and end of shifts.

Major disruptions are also expected in air and sea travel. All domestic and international flights operated by Aegean and Olympic Air have been either canceled or rescheduled as air traffic controllers join the strike from midnight to midnight. Only emergency and humanitarian flights will be permitted.

Meanwhile, ferries across the country will remain docked as maritime workers participate in the strike, citing unresolved safety concerns and staffing issues.

The protest has also drawn support from rail workers, including those operating the suburban rail network, and taxi drivers, who are encouraged—but not obligated—to join the demonstrations. The strikes are a response to growing public frustration over high living costs and stagnant wages, as well as long-standing demands for labor protections and affordable housing.

Labor unions are calling for collective bargaining rights to be restored and for the minimum wage to be determined through negotiations rather than government decree. Protesters also seek stronger safeguards for union activity, improved workplace safety, and relief from rising housing costs.

