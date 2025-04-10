Games
Greece grants major tax relief to freight forwarders with retroactive VAT exemption

The newly tabled amendment grants a retroactive value-added tax (VAT) exemption covering a full decade for auxiliary services provided by licensed freight forwarders in Greece to airline companies.

In a move that has raised eyebrows, the Greek government has introduced a sweeping tax exemption for the country’s freight forwarding sector - quietly embedded within a broader bill from the Ministry of National Economy aimed at strengthening the domestic capital markets.

The newly tabled amendment grants a retroactive value-added tax (VAT) exemption covering a full decade for auxiliary services provided by licensed freight forwarders in Greece to airline companies, specifically when those services relate directly to the export of goods. The exemption applies not only moving forward, but also retroactively from January 1, 2015, meaning that eligible companies can now claim VAT refunds for services rendered over the past ten years.

According to the accompanying legislative rationale, the change is justified on the grounds that these auxiliary services—such as handling, storage, and customs - related tasks - are directly tied to international transport and therefore should be treated as part of the transport fare. Under Greek VAT law, international freight transport fares are not subject to VAT, and the amendment aligns auxiliary services with this principle, citing Article 29 of the country’s newly revised VAT Code (Law 5144/2024).

Greece Fast-Tracks Tax Residency as Global Investors and Expats Flock In

Greece Fast-Tracks Tax Residency as Global Investors and Expats Flock In

The implications are substantial. Some of the most prominent logistics and freight forwarding companies operating in Greece stand to benefit significantly, with the tax relief expected to reduce their fiscal burden and unlock considerable cash through retroactive tax refunds. Among the companies mentioned in connection with the amendment are major players in the Greek logistics industry, including Orphee Beinoglou Logistics, Greek Air Cargo, Marinair Cargo Services, and Goldair Cargo, among others.

