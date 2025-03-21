Greece’s Ruling Party in Freefall: 73% Disapprove of Mitsotakis and His Administration

MItsotakis's personal approval rating has suffered a steeper drop, with his negative ratings increasing by six points in the last month, 10 points since January, and 16 points since December.

Greece’s center-right ruling party, New Democracy (ND), is experiencing a dramatic drop in public support, with its polling numbers plunging to 20%, according to the latest survey by Metron Analysis. The same poll reveals that 73% of Greeks now disapprove of both the government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, marking the most significant decline in his tenure.

The survey, presented on Mega TV’s evening news, on Thursday also shows growing dissatisfaction with the government’s recent cabinet reshuffle, with a majority of voters dismissing it as ineffective. Meanwhile, calls for early elections are gaining momentum, with 56% of respondents now in favor of heading to the polls sooner than scheduled.

Perhaps the most striking shift in Greece’s political landscape is the rise of Plefsi Eleftherias (Course of Freedom), a left-wing populist party led by former parliament speaker Zoe Konstantopoulou. The party has now emerged as the second-largest political force in Greece, while Konstantopoulou herself is the most popular political leader, enjoying a 50% approval rating.

According to the poll’s voting intention results, New Democracy has dropped to 20%, losing 2.3 percentage points since February. In a major shake-up, Plefsi Eleftherias has surged to 11.1%, gaining 4.2 points, overtaking the center-left PASOK party, which has fallen to 10.1% from 11.3%, slipping into third place. Other parties are also seeing significant shifts. The right-wing nationalist party Greek Solution (Elliniki Lysi) has declined from 7.9% to 7.5%, while the Communist Party (KKE) has dropped from 7% to 6.3%. Meanwhile, the once-dominant left-wing SYRIZA party continues its decline, now polling at 5.5%, down from 5.9%. On the other hand, the far-right party Niki has doubled its support, reaching 3.6% (up from 1.9%), while the proportion of undecided voters remains high at 13.1%.

The vote estimation model, which projects potential election outcomes, paints a similarly bleak picture for New Democracy. The party has fallen from 28.8% to 26.4%, while Plefsi Eleftherias has jumped from 8.9% to 14.6%, securing second place over PASOK, which has dropped from 14.6% to 13.3%. Other shifts include Greek Solution at 9.9% (down from 10.3%), KKE at 8.4% (down from 9.1%), and SYRIZA at 7.3% (down from 7.5%). The far-right Niki continues to rise, now polling at 4.7% (up from 2.5%), while the centrist Voice of Reason (Foni Logikis) has slipped from 4.8% to 3.9%.

The sharp decline in New Democracy’s polling numbers is accompanied by record-low approval ratings for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. A staggering 73% of respondents now hold a negative view of both the government and Mitsotakis himself, reflecting a deepening crisis of confidence.

Public dissatisfaction with the government has risen by five points since February, nine points since January, and 14 points since December. The Prime Minister’s personal approval rating has suffered an even steeper drop, with his negative ratings increasing by six points in the last month, 10 points since January, and 16 points since December.

«This is an unprecedented drop», said Stratos Fanaras, CEO of Metron Analysis, presenting the findings. «We have never seen such low approval ratings for Mr. Mitsotakis. This is the worst public perception of him since he took office».

The crisis of confidence extends beyond the ruling party. PASOK, Greece’s traditional center-left party, is also facing growing discontent, with 78% of respondents expressing a negative opinion of the party. This marks an increase of three points since February, 11 points since January, and a staggering 20 points since December.

Similarly, PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis now has a 75% disapproval rating, an increase of three points from last month, 11 points since January, and 18 points since December.