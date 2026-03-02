This additional income stream is expected to start appearing in banks’ financial results in 2026, further strengthening net fee income, which has already recorded robust growth.

The gradual introduction of monthly charges for maintaining deposit accounts marks the end of free current and savings accounts in Greece, ushering in a shift that is expected to significantly boost banks’ fee income. According to industry estimates, the move could increase commission revenues by 10% to 14% from their current level of €2.44 billion. In absolute terms, the universal application of account maintenance fees would generate additional annual revenues of between €256 million and €341 million for Greek banks, creating a new, stable and recurring source of profitability from 2026 onward.

The policy has been spearheaded by National Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank, which have introduced basic transaction packages carrying a monthly fee of €0.80, with the aim of bringing their entire customer base under a single pricing framework. Eurobank had acted earlier, launching its My Blue Advantage package at €0.60 per month, while exempting a substantial number of customers who receive salary or pension payments through the bank or maintain higher account balances. Piraeus Bank, although it already offers subscription-based account packages, has so far refrained from making such fees compulsory for all customers.

Bank executives argue that the operating cost of maintaining a deposit account averages around €2 per month, reflecting rising expenses linked to cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and ongoing investment in digital infrastructure. With the total number of bank accounts in Greece estimated at 35.6 million, even a modest monthly fee has a sizeable impact: a charge of €0.60 would yield roughly €256 million a year, while a fee of €0.80 would lift annual revenues to nearly €342 million.

This additional income stream is expected to start appearing in banks’ financial results in 2026, further strengthening net fee income, which has already recorded robust growth. In 2025, the combined net fee income of Greece’s four systemic banks—National Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank, Eurobank and Piraeus Bank—reached approximately €2.44 billion, an increase of about €500 million, or more than 25%, compared with the previous year.

The rise was largely driven by higher value-added activities such as corporate lending, transaction banking, asset management, investment products and bancassurance. Against this backdrop, the introduction of account maintenance fees adds another predictable pillar of revenue, enhancing the diversification and stability of banks’ fee income in 2026, even as charges in other core banking services have been reduced.